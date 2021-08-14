One Direction Members Age, Birthdate, and See Which Member’s Birthday is in This Month

Let’s see One Direction Member’s birthdate, age, and other details. The popular band One Direction is also known as 1D.

One Direction is an English-Irish pop boy band. It was formed in London, England, in 2010. Previously, there were a total of five members in the band One Direction.

But today, there are only four members left in the band One Direction. Zayn Malik left One Direction in March 2015. After that, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are present in the band One Direction.

One Direction has received many awards and nominations. It has received American Music Award, ARIA Music Award, Bambi Award, BBC Radio 1 Teen Award, Billboard Music Award, Billboard Touring Award, Brit Award, FiFi Award, Japan Gold Disc Award, JIM Award, MTV Award, MTV Video Music Award, Myx Music Award, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, NewNowNext Award, NME Award, etc.

Harry Styles, a member of One Direction, was born on 1st February 1994. He was born in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. He is a singer, actor, and songwriter.

Niall Horan, a member of One Direction, was born on 13th September 1993. He was born in Mullingar, Westmeath, Ireland. He is an Irish singer and songwriter.

Liam Payne, a member of One Direction, was born on 29th August 1993. He was born in Heath Town, Wolverhampton, England. He is a singer and songwriter.

Louis Tomlinson, a member of One Direction, was born on 24th December 1991. He was born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England. He is a singer and songwriter.

Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction, was born on 12th January 1993. He was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. He is a singer and songwriter.

Liam Payne’s birthday is coming this month. His full name is Liam James Payne. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

