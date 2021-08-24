The Power of the Dog Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Power of the Dog is an internationally co-produced film. The film The Power of the Dog is full of romance and drama.

We expect that the film The Power of the Dog will receive a good response from the audience. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film The Power of the Dog.

The Power of the Dog:

Jane Campion directed the film The Power of the Dog. The film The Power of the Dog follows the story of Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank who inspires fear and awe in those around him.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The film The Power of the Dog is based on the novel titled The Power of the Dog by Thomas Savage. Netflix distributed the film The Power of the Dog. Let’s see the cast of the film The Power of the Dog.

The Power of the Dog Cast:

Find the cast of the film The Power of the Dog below.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank Jesse Plemons as George Burbank Thomasin McKenzie as Lola Keith Carradine as Governor Edward Adam Beach as Edward Nappo Kirsten Dunst as Rose Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter Frances Conroy as Old Lady Peter Carroll as Old Gent

Let’s talk about the release date of the film The Power of the Dog.

The Power of the Dog Release Date:

The film The Power of the Dog will have its world premiere on 2nd September 2021 at 78th Venice International Film Festival.

The film The Power of the Dog will be released on 17th November 2021 in the United States. It will arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s watch the trailer of the film The Power of the Dog.

The Power of the Dog Trailer:

The official trailer of the film The Power of the Dog has not arrived yet. If we get any update about the trailer of the film The Power of the Dog, we will update it here.

Check out this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.