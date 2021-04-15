The Letter For The King Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

It is a coming-of-age adventure tv series. The first season of the series The Letter For The King was released on 20th March 2020 on Netflix. The OTT platform Netflix has not announced that The Letter For The King Season 2 will arrive or not.

But we expect that Netflix will soon renew the series The Letter For The King for the second season. The first season of the series, The Letter For The King, got a very positive response from the audience. So, it seems that the makers and Netflix will soon announce The Letter For The King Season 2.

The Letter For The King Season 2:

In the series The Letter For The King, there is a young guy named Tiuri who is on a mission. He has to deliver a secret message in the form of a letter to the King who lives around the Great Mountains.

So, he has to go to the Great Mountains to deliver that letter to the King. It is a fantasy series and worth watching.

Maybe in The Letter For The King Season 2, there will be another task for Tiuri. The cast of The Letter For The King Season 1 was announced in December 2018. The cast of The Letter For The King Season 2 is not finalized yet. If we get any news or update about it, we will update it here.

Let’s see the expected cast of The Letter For The King Season 2.

The Letter For The King Cast:

Amir Wilson as Tiuri Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Lavinia Thaddea Graham as Iona Nathanael Saleh as Piak Gijs Blom as Prince Viridian Emilie Cocquerel as Queen Alianor Peter Ferdinando as Jaro Islam Bouakkaz as Arman Jonah Lees as Jussipo Jack Barton as Foldo Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Darya David Wenham as Sir Tiuri the Valiant Yorick van Wageningen as King Favian Jakob Oftebro as Prince Iridian Tawfeek Barhom as Jabroot Ken Nwosu as Ristridin Omid Djalili as Sir Fantumar Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Bors Ben Chaplin as The Black Knight Fionn O’Shea as Tristan Andy Serkis as Mayor of Mistrinaut Lisa Loven Kongsli as Shona Peter McCauley as General Kim Bodnia as Abbot David Wilmot as Slupor

We have seen the above-listed cast members in the series The Letter For The King Season 1. They maybe return in Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

The shooting of the series The Letter For The King Season 1 was completed in New Zealand and Prague, Czech Republic.

The first look picture of the series was released in January 2020, and the teaser and the trailer of the series The Letter For The King Season 1 were released in February 2020.

The Letter For The King Season 1 includes six episodes titled Storm Clouds Gather, Isn’t She a Sweetheart, At the End of the World, Danger Knights, Spiral, and When the Blood Moon Rises. Maybe The Letter For The King Season 2 will also include six episodes.

The series The Letter For The King is based on the book De Brief Voor De Koning by Tonke Dragt. The series was written by Will Davies and directed by Alex Holmes and Felix Thompson.

The series The Letter For The King is available to watch in the English language on Netflix. Will Davies and Paul Trijbits were the executive producers of the series The Letter For The King.

Chris Clark produced it. The series was completed under Filmwave, and Netflix distributed it. Let’s watch the trailer of The Letter For The King Season 1.

