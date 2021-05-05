The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a British television series that includes historical fictional drama. The series The Last Kingdom is based on a fictional novel series titled The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.

The series The Last Kingdom is officially confirmed by Netflix for the fifth season yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Read this article to get all the details about the series The Last Kingdom Season 5.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release

The story of the fourth season of the series The Last Kingdom will be continued in the fifth season.

Stephen Butchard, Nigel Marchant, and Gareth Neame were the executive producers of the series The Last Kingdom. Chrissy Skinns produced the series The Last Kingdom.

The shooting of the series The Last Kingdom was completed in Hungary, Wales. Chas Bain did the cinematography of the series The Last Kingdom, and Paul Knight edited it.

The series The Last Kingdom was completed under Carnival Film and Television.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected main cast of the series The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred Emily Cox as Brida Joseph Millson as Aelfric Ian Hart as Father Beocca Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith Eva Birthistle as Hild Alexandre Willaume as Kjartan Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric Jeppe Beck Laursen as Haesten Toby Regbo as Aethelred Millie Brady as Aethelflaed James Northcote as Aldhelm Adrian Bouchet as Steapa Ewan Mitchell as Osferth

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer of the fifth season of the series The Last Kingdom is not released yet, but the announcement trailer of the series The Last Kingdom Season 5 is released. Let’s watch it.

Let’s talk about the release date of the fifth season of the series The Last Kingdom.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date:

We expect that the series The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022. The Last Kingdom Season 1 and 2 was released on BBC Two, and both have eight episodes each.

The third and the fourth season of the series The Last Kingdom was released on Netflix, and both have ten episodes each. We expect that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will have 10 episodes, and it will be released on Netflix.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.