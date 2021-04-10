The Irregulars Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot & the Renewal Status

There is no official update about the second season of the series The Irregulars. Netflix has not confirmed the second season yet. According to some news, the shooting for The Irregulars Season 2 will start in Liverpool in Summer 2021.

But there is no official confirmation about season 2. Read this article to get every detail about The Irregulars Season 2.

The Irregulars Season 2 Release Date

It is a British crime drama tv series. If The Irregulars Season 2 happens, then we can expect it in late 2022 or early 2023.

The Irregulars Season 1 has received 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb. There are a total of eight episodes titled An Unkindness in London, The Ghosts of 221B, Ipsissimus, Both the Needle and the Knife, Students of the Unhallowed Arts, Hieracium Snowdoniense, The Ecstasy of Death, and The Ecstasy of Life, in The Irregulars Season 1 and maybe season 2 will also include eight episodes.

The series The Irregulars follows the story of a group of teenagers. There are living in London. They solve supernatural crimes, and Sherlock Holmes gets the credit. The group of teenagers known as Irregulars and work for John Watson.

The Irregulars Season 1 was released on 26th March 2021 on Netflix, and season 2 will also be released on Netflix if it renews. Let’s see the cast of the series The Irregulars. In season 2, maybe the same cast will come back.

McKell David as Spike Thaddea Graham as Bea Jojo Macari as Billy Harrison Osterfield as Leo Darci Shaw as Jessie Clarke Peters as the Linen Man Royce Pierreson as John Watson Rory McCann as the Bird Master – Arthur Hilton Edward Hogg as Daimler Ian Whyte as Plague Doctor Lisa Dwyer Hogg as Sister Anna Charles Armstrong as Mr. Bannister Alex Ferns as Vic Collins Nell Hudson as Louise Jonjo O’Neill as Mycroft Holmes Olivia Grant as Patricia Coleman Jones

Tom Bidwell created the series The Irregulars. It is based on The Works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Rebecca Hodgson produced it. The series The Irregulars was shot in the United Kingdom, and it was made under the production company named the Drama Republic.

Tom Bidwell, Greg Brenman, and Jude Liknaitzky were the executive producers of the series The Irregulars. Netflix distributed it.

