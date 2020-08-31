The iPhone 12 Pro will be able to record 4K video at up to 240fps: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



He iPhone 12 Pro you will be able to record 4K video at new frame rates per second.

Code found in iOS 14As 9to5Mac points out, it suggests that 4K recording on the next Apple phone will be 120fps and 240fps, two options that will allow you to record video in high resolution and be able to slow it down.

The camera in the iPhone 11 Pro it is capable of recording 4K video, but its top speed is 60fps which is not much use for slow motion video. By adding 120fps or up to 240fps recording, the iPhone 12 Pro could record 4K video and slow it down without losing image quality.

The number of frames per second (fps) is used in videos to define the speed at which a device displays photos or frames. The higher the number of frames per second, the more it can slow down a video and deliver slow motion video.

The frames per second are a feature that manufacturers highlight in their cell phones. So far, Sony is one of the few manufacturers with phones with a high frame-per-second rate, such as the Xperia XZ1 which offers 960fps.

Apple has not commented on the iPhone 12 and its possible launch, which, according to rumors, would be announced between September and November. Since the iPhone 11 Pro focused on improving video quality, it is natural to deduce that the iPhone 12 will improve from the current generation of cell phones.



