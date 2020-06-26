The Honor 9A is inexpensive and comes with a 5,000mAh battery

Honor launched a new budget cell phone, the Honor 9A, a phone that stands out for its 5,000mAh battery, its large 6.3-inch screen and its variety of designs for the back, which make it look elegant.

The company assures that the battery of this phone can make it work for 33 hours of continuous 4G calls or 35 hours of continuous video playback, which predicts that with less intense use and normal to that of an average user, the energy of the cell phone would reach the two days.

The most important information of the week on the most popular mobile operating system in the world.

Characteristics Honor 9A

6.3-inch screen, 1,600×720 pixel resolution, 278 dpi, LCD

Helio P35 processor

3GB RAM

64GB storage expandable via microSD up to 512GB

NFC

Main camera: 13 megapixels f / 1.8; 5 megapixel wide angle f / 2.2; 2 megapixel depth f / 2.4

GPS, AGPS, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz: 802.11b / g / n, USB 2.0

Android 10 operating system and Magic UI 3.1

The Honor 9A has a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

A simple phone at a good price

Based on its characteristics, the Honor 9A looks like a simple cell phone, with a beautiful design. The phone comes in three colors: ice green, midnight black and ghost blue, which have a kind of gradient that makes them show more than one color at a time depending on the lighting they receive.

On the front we see a drop-shaped camera in the middle of the screen and although there are few bezels, the cell phone is slightly robust and weighs 185 grams.

Something you are interested in knowing is that the Honor 9A comes with Android 10 and the latest interface from the company Magic UI 3.1, which is the latest available so far. As you know Honor belongs to Huawei, so their phones do not have the Google Play Store, nor Google services such as Maps or Gmail.

Price and availability

The Honor 9A with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available through Amazon for a price of 150 euros, about $ 170.