The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an American tv series. The series The Haunting of Bly Manor includes drama, horror, mystery, gothic romance, and the supernatural.

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2:

In the series The Haunting of Bly Manor, after an au pair’s tragic death, Henry hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece as well as the nephew who resides at Bly Manor along with the chef Owen, and groundskeeper Jamie as well as housekeeper, Mrs.Grose.

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor was created by Mike Flanagan. It stars Victoria Pedretti, Amelia Eve, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on The Work of Henry James. The series The Haunting of Bly Manor was executively produced by Darryl Frank, Trevor Macy, Diane Ademu-John, Justin Falvey, and Mike Flanagan.

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor was produced by Kathy Gilroy and Leah Fong. The running time of each episode of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor ranges from 46 to 66 minutes.

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor was made under Intrepid Pictures, Paramount Television Studios, and Amblin Television.

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor has arrived on the OTT platform Netflix. If we get any other update about the series The Haunting of Bly Manor, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor is not renewed yet for the second season. So, the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor is not confirmed yet.

It seems that the series The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 will soon be announced. The first season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor has received a good response from the audience.

We expect that the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor will also receive a good response from the audience if it announces. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 below.

Victoria Pedretti as Danielle – Dani – Clayton Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint Amelia Eve as Jamie Taylor T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose Rahul Kohli as Owen Sharma Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel Amelie Bea Smith as Flora Wingrave Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Miles Wingrave Henry Thomas as Henry Wingrave Greg Sestero as the Fiance – James Jim Piddock as Father Stack Calix Fraser as Doll Face Ghost Roby Attal as Edmund – Eddie – O’Mara Lynda Boyd as Judy O’Mara Teryl Rothery as Karen Clayton Alex Essoe as Charlotte Wingrave Matthew Holness as Dominic Wingrave Lizzy McInnerny as Elspeth Kate Siegel as Viola Willoughby-Lloyd Katie Parker as Perdita Willoughby-Lloyd Martin McCreadie as Arthur Lloyd Liam Raymond Dib as the Plague Doctor

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 1 Review:

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 1 has received a great response from the audience. It was written by Mike Flanagan, James Flanagan, Diane Ademu-John, Laurie Penny, Angela LaManna, Rebecca Leigh Klingel, The Clarkson Twins, Leah Fong, and Julia Bicknell.

It was directed by Mike Flanagan, Ciaran Foy, Liam Gavin, Yolanda Ramke, Ben Howling, Axelle Carolyn, and E. L. Katz.

The first season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor includes a total of nine episodes titled The Great Good Place, The Pupil, The Two Faces – Part One, The Way It Came, The Altar of the Dead, The Jolly Corner, The Two Faces – Part Two, The Romance of Certain Old Clothes, and The Beast in the Jungle.

At the end of the first season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor, we have seen that as Viola drags Dani by the throat, she gets intercepted by Flora.

Later, Flora reminds Viola of Isabel, and because of that, she takes Flora to the lake in order to drown her. After that, Dani saves Flora by letting the ghost of Viola permanently inhabit her body, and it releases all the previously trapped souls that had died in the house over many years.

On the other side, Henry comes back to Bly Manor in order to raise the kid as his own; Jamie and Owen discover the body of Hannah in the well.

After that, Jamie and Dani leave for America in order to start a life together. After five years, Dani begins to see the reflection of Viola as well as worries her appearance may harm Jamie.

Later, in between their visit to a restaurant of Owen in France, he says that Miles and Flora don’t recall the events at Bly Manor as well as have happy memories.

Dani wakes one night with her hand around the neck of Jamie. Not wanting to risk the life of Jamie, Dani comes back to Bly Manor as well as drowns herself in the lake and takes the place of Viola.

The storyteller, now revealed to be a middle-aged Jamie, ends the story as well as enjoys the wedding reception of a grown-up Flora with Miles, Henry, and Owen.

In her hotel room, Jamie waits by the door and hopes to reunite with the ghost of Dani. Dani watches over her as she falls asleep.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 is not announced yet. It is because the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor is not confirmed yet.

The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres in 12 hours… — Netflix (@netflix) October 8, 2020

We expect that it will soon be confirmed, and the release date will soon be announced. We can expect The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 somewhere in 2022. It will arrive on the OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor was released on 9th October 2020. It was released on Netflix. The first season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor includes a total of nine episodes.

We expect that the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor will also include a total of nine episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series The Haunting of Bly Manor below.

