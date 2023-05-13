Tonikawa Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You, also known as Fly Me to the Moon, is a Japanese Manga-based series written and adorned by Kenijro Hata. The story mainly focuses on its lead characters, Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa. It is a romantic comedy-drama of two teenage couples.

This beautiful storyline gets much appreciation only after releasing the first season of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You, and the IMDb Rating of the series is 7.7 out of 10.

The first season of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You was released on 3rd October 2020, with 12 episodes in the first season. Now, after the success of season 1, the viewers are eagerly waiting to know about season 2, whose three episodes are recently released.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You, including its release date, storyline, and much more.

Tonikawa Season 2 Cast Member:

According to the cast member’s official list, the makers have not made any changes to the series characters so that the fans will see the same faces again in the recently released season, that is, Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2.

The following is the entire list of the characters that are a part of season 2;

Junya Enoki as Nasa Yuzaki (Lead character of the series)

Yuki Nagaku as Aurora

Akari Kito as Tsukasa Yuzaki

Hitomi Owada as Charlotte

Yu Serizawa as Kaname Arisugawa

Konomi Kohara as Chitose Kaginoji

Sumire Uesaka as Aya Arisugawa

So, this is the final list that the Tonikawa makers have shared on their official websites.

Tonikawa Season 1 Overview:

As far as we discussed, Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You is a well-known romantic comedy-drama series produced based on the Japanese Manga series. The basic storyline of the series starts with a winter night, where fans see the character Nasa Yuzaki, who remembers his childhood days when everyone was making fun of his name.

Also, the charming girl in the high school starts following him after Nasa’s excellent grades in a high school exam.

Nasa starts to follow Tsukasa Yuzaki, and suddenly he is met with a truck accident. The next day, when Nasa opens his eyes, he sees that the girl he is following is the only one who saved his life, and he instantly asks the girl about being her girlfriend.

Tsukasa is set to be his girlfriend, but she also keeps one condition by her side: to marry her before being the girlfriend.

And then, the entire series covers all the scenarios between Nasa and Tsukasa. Also, both must face many challenges to start a new life together.

Tonikawa Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As we discussed, Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You is a famous love series between a teenage couple, Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa. This teenager’s love story started after Nasa met with a truck accident, and Tsukasa saved his life.

Also, the fans have seen at the end of season 1 that Nasa and Tsukasa are enjoying one of their festivals together.

So, for the second season, the fans assume they will see more romantic stories between these cute couples, Nasa and Tsukasa.

There is a high chance that the second season will take a rewind of a few other chapters before reaching the exact storyline of the recently released season, Tonikawa Season 2.

Tonikawa Season 2 Release Date:

Another most awaited Anime series is already out now, only on its official OTT Crunchyroll platform. The very first episode of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You was released on 8th April 2023, and soon after its first episode,

The makers also released two other episodes of the same season on the 15th and 22nd of April. And we also have the forthcoming episode’s release date, 29th April 2023.

Now, for more clarity about the episode, here we will also share with you the list of all three recently released episodes, along with their titles;

Season 2, Episode 1= “All Because of You,” was recently released on 8th April 2023

Season 2, Episode 2= “On the Subject of Happiness,” was released on 15th April 2023

Season 2, Episode 3= “Before the Fireworks Go Out,” was released on 22nd April 2023

Season 2, Episode 4= “Know What This is About,” will be released on 29th April 2023

Also, many other episodes of the same season will be released, but we need official information.

Where to Watch Tonikawa Season 2?

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You is one of the most awaited series, officially released on the Crunchyroll platform, and all the episodes of season 1 are available there.

Also, the recently released season of Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You was also released on the Crunchyroll platform only.

FAQs:

How old is Nasa Tonikawa?

As we already know, Nasa is a teenage high school boy, aged 17 years old, falling in love with Tsukasa, who is 16 years old; and wants to marry her.

What is Tsukasa Power?

The main power Tsukasa have is Immense strength, through which she can easily face a challenge and fight it.

Tonikawa Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You is already out, along with its announcement only.

This one-minute and thirty seven seconds trailer creates more excitement for their fans to watch all the episodes of the recently released season 2.

We have also shared the link to the trailer above, so you need not go anywhere to watch the first glimpse of Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You, season 2.

Final Words:

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You is a top-rated and highly-demanded anime series directed by famous director Hiroshi Ikehata.

The story is based on two cute teenage couples about their strong relationship. Fans have appreciated the series’ storyline, as season 1 gets 7.7 IMDb Rating out of 10.

Also, the fans most awaited series, season 2, was recently released on 8th April 2023, almost three episodes of season 2 were released, and the fourth one will be released on 29th April 2023.

So, fans, keep watching your favorite series and taking daily updates from our website, as we regularly post updates regarding the new coming series or season.