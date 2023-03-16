Kathy Hilton Net Worth, Biography, and Every Thing You Want to Know

Kathleen Elizabeth Hilton is an American fashion designer, actress, and television personality. She is mainly known as the mother of the famous American celebrity and socialite Paris Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Personal Details Real Name Kathleen Elizabeth Hilton Nick Name Kathy Richards Mother Name Kathleen Richards Father Name Laurence K. Avanzino Siblings Kim Richards, Kyle Richards Gender Female Date of Birth March 13, 1959 Hometown New York City Age 63 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Pisces Spouse Richard Hilton Marital Status Married Children Paris Hilton, Conrad Hughes Hilton

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Barron Hilton II Nationality American Religion Catholic Education Montclair College Preparatory School Height 1.7 mtr Weight 130.07 lbs Eye Color Green Hair Color Green Blonde

Kathy Hilton is one of the world’s most affluent fashion designers and actresses. Kathy Hilton holds a net worth of more than $400 million. Apart from fashion designing, Kathy likes to do charity and is a renowned businesswoman.

This article will provide you the complete details about Kathy Hilton. We have included her life journey, career, and net worth. So, read this article till the end to get further details about Kathy Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Biography

Kathy’s perceptions of life and business are unique from others. And maybe that’s why she didn’t limit herself to fashion designing and acting.

She is popularly known for her contribution as a philanthropist. In 2007, she raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation through auctions and donations.

Apart from acting in movies and working in film productions, Kathy has been showcasing her fabulous acting skills on television screens. Since 2003, she has been doing television series and dramas.

Kathy Hilton Personal Life

Kathy Hilton was born on March 13, 1959, to Kathleen Richards and Laurence Richards. Despite being an American by nationality, she holds Italian ancestry. Her mother, Kathleen Richards, was from Ireland.

The 63 years old Kathy Hilton completed her graduation from Montclair College Preparatory School. Later, in Los Angeles, Kathy came into contact with famous American singer, songwriter, and the ‘King of Pop,’ Michael Jackson.’

In late 1979, Kathy tied the knot with an American businessman and the co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, Richard Howard Hilton. They have four children together: Nicky Hilton, Barron Nicholas Hilton II, Conrad Hughes Hilton, and the most famous, Paris Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Professional Career

From an early age, Kathy found his passion and career in acting. She began her television and film career when she was only nine.

Kathy was featured in numerous TV shows including, ‘The Rockford Files,’ ‘Bewitched,’ ‘Nanny and the Professor,’ ‘Family Affairs,’ and more.

Kathy Hilton Professional Details Occupation American Actor, Fashion Designer,

Businesswoman and Television personality Movies The Dark (1979),

On the Air Live with Captain Midnight (1979),

Wishman (1992), Television Shows This is Paris (2020),

Cooking with Paris (2021),

Paris in Love (2021-2022) Business ‘The Staircase’ – gift store in Los Angeles,

‘My Secret’ – perfume brand launched in 2008. Hobbies Business, Acting, Fashion Designing, Food, Travel Instagram Username @kathyhilton Monthly Income $3 Million Yearly Income $35 Million Networth $400 Million (2023)

Hilton has also given her best to the movies, including ‘The Dark,’ ‘On the Air Live with Captain Midnight,’ ‘Wishman,’ etc. Also, Kathy made a cameo in William Bell’s ‘The Young and The Restless.’ television show.

Interestingly, Kathy has done several television shows in which she portrayed herself. It includes shows like, ‘Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend,’ ‘The World According to Paris,’ ‘Life with La Toya,’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

Apart from her acting career, Kathy Hilton also operates various businesses. She also owns a gift and antiques store in Los Angeles. Being a fashion designer, Hilton designs various dresses and sells them globally.

Kathy Hilton Net Worth

Kathy Hilton’s life journey inspires many youngsters, especially women, to do something exceptional in their lives. Kathy has been working for over five decades, and her perseverance blessed her with much love, respect, wealth, and fame. In 2023, Kathy Hilton’s estimated net worth is more than $400 million.

Year Net Worth Net Worth in 2023 $400 Million Net Worth in 2022 $365 Million Net Worth in 2021 $330 Million Net Worth in 2020 $300 Million Net Worth in 2019 $270 Million

A significant chunk of her income comes from her family. Kathy Hilton’s husband, Richard Hilton, is an American businessman who owns multiple hotels. She is a fashion designer and owns various businesses. In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy earned approximately $150,000.

She likes to do charity, so Kathy founded her foundation that helps the homeless people of New York. Kathy’s yearly income is over $35 million.

Kathy Hilton Car Collection

Kathleen Elizabeth Hilton owns various range of luxurious cars. She has the world’s most luxurious car Rolls Royce Ghost which cost her $311,000. Also, Kathy owns a Range Rover SV worth $157,000.

Kathy Hilton Real Estate Property

Kathy and Richard own several real estate properties in Los Angeles. In 2009, The couple paid $9 million to purchase a vast mansion. They also own various hotels too.

Kathy Hilton Secrets of Success

Despite being an American businesswoman, actress, and fashion designer, Kathy Hilton is known as Paris Hilton’s mother. However, her immense work and dedication helped her to achieve all the material thighs.

Other than that, Kathy is also known as a Philanthropist. In 2011, Kathy was honored by the Starlight Children’s Foundation for her social activities. As she started getting movies and being portrayed as a child actor, Kathy got an extra advantage for starting her own business.

Kathy Hilton Famous Quotes and Thoughts

Here, we have included some of the famous quotes of Kathy Hilton.

“I have always loved fashion, and growing up with sisters, we always enjoyed clothing.” – Kathy Hilton’s love for clothes and fashion designing.

“Life is a poker game, and everybody has to show their cards.” – Kathy Hilton’s thought on life.

“You only get one family, so why not make it work? I don’t understand friends who say they haven’t talked to their mother in 10 years. To me, that’s the most important thing. – Kathy Hilton on family and relations.

Some people get jealous and say Nicky is a snob or Paris is a snot. I know I have heard it, but I think they are pretty sweet kids.” – Kathy Hilton’s sayings on her daughters.

It’s ok to be alone, and you don’t have to always be with someone.” – Kathy Hilton.

5 Interesting Things About Kathy Hilton

Below we have added exciting things about Kathy Hilton.

Kathy Hilton is a brave woman who is not afraid to raise their opinions to support others. She was standing with the victims to support the Black Lives Matter moment.

She is not only an actress and philanthropist, but she is also a proud mother.

Kathy Hilton met the pop music pioneer and the most famous dancer, Michael Jackson, at Montclair College Preparatory School, and they became good friends.

In an interview, Kathy said she doesn’t enjoy watching ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ TV show.

Kathy Hilton met her husband, Richard Hilton, in high school when she was fifteen.

Final Thoughts

This 63-year-old (2023) businesswoman, actress, fashion designer, and mother, Kathy Hilton, has good relations with her friends and family. However, despite her contribution to various industries, including films, business, and social activities, her identity is limited to only her wealthy husband and famous daughter.

Many people often neglect Kathy’s achievements and are regarded as the wife of Richard Hilton and the mother of Paris Hilton. Yet, Kathy never complained about this, and her love for family is unconditional.

Even in a biography, Paris Hilton talked about her mother, Kathy, and mentioned that she is nothing without her mother. Paris further added that her mother is the true force behind her achievements.

So that’s all about Kathleen Elizabeth Hilton, popularly known as Kathy Hilton. Hopefully, you have enjoyed this article to the end. We hope that you have read the net worth and biography of Kathy Hilton.