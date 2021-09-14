The Flight Attendant Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Flight Attendant is an American television series. The series The Flight Attendant has received a great response from the audience.

The series The Flight Attendant has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant Season 2:

The series The Flight Attendant includes comedy, drama, mystery, and thriller. The series The Flight Attendant is based on the 2018 novel titled The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian.

The series The Flight Attendant follows the story of a reckless flight attendant with an alcoholism problem who wakes up in the wrong hotel with the wrong bed, and with a dead man.

That flight attendant has no idea about what happened. She is now unable to piece the night together and she started thinking if she could be the killer.

The series The Flight Attendant was created by Steve Yockey. It stars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, and Michiel Huisman.

The series The Flight Attendant has received Directors Guild of America Award and Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award.

The first season of the series The Flight Attendant includes a total of eight episodes. It seems that the second season of the series The Flight Attendant will also include a total of eight episodes.

The series The Flight Attendant was produced by Erika Kennair, Raymond Quinlan, and Jennifer Lence. The length of each episode of the series The Flight Attendant ranges from 42 to 48 minutes.

The series The Flight Attendant was made under Yes, Norman Productions, Warner Bros. Television Studios, and Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television Distribution and WarnerMedia Direct distributed the series The Flight Attendant.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The series The Flight Attendant was renewed for the second season in December 2020. If we get any other update about the second season of the series The Flight Attendant, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series The Flight Attendant Season 2 below.

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden Michiel Huisman as Alex Sokolov Merle Dandridge as Kim Hammond Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans Nolan Gerard Funk as Van White Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft Colin Woodell as Buckley Ware Audrey Grace Marshall as young Cassie Owen Asztalos as young Davey Alberto Frezza as Enrico Deniz Akdeniz as Max Terry Serpico as Bill Briscoe Jason Jones as Hank Bowden Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe Ann Magnuson as Janet Sokolov Bebe Neuwirth as Diana Carlisle Yasha Jackson as Jada Harris Isha Blaaker as Nate Briana Cuoco as Cecilia David Iacono as Eli Briscoe Stephanie Koenig as Sabrina Oznowich Ritchie Coster as Victor T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Release Date:

The series The Flight Attendant Season 2 is set to premiere in the Spring of 2022. Maybe it will arrive on HBO Max.

The first season of the series The Flight Attendant was aired between 26th November 2020 to 17th December 2020.

The filming of the series The Flight Attendant was started in Bangkok, Thailand in November 2019. It was paused on 12th March 2020 by Warner Bros. Television because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was resumed on 31st August 2020 in New York.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series The Flight Attendant, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series The Flight Attendant Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released.

Find the official trailer of the first season of the series The Flight Attendant below. It was released by HBO Max on 20th October 2020.

Visit this website daily to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.