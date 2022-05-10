The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

The Dragon Prince is an American fantasy television series. It is an animated tv series. The series The Dragon Prince has received a positive response from the audience.

The series The Dragon Prince is full of fantasy, action, adventure, comedy, and drama. It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fourth season of the series The Dragon Prince.

The Dragon Prince Season 4:

The Dragon Prince Season 4 was officially announced after the premiere of the third season of the series The Dragon Prince.

Also, four additional seasons were announced at the same time and each season will include nine episodes.

In the series The Dragon Prince, two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to murder them, and also embark on an epic quest in order to bring peace to their warring lands.

The series The Dragon Prince was created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. It stars Jack DeSena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen, Racquel Belmonte, Jesse Inocalla, and Jason Simpson.

The series The Dragon Prince was executively produced by Aaron Ehasz, Justin Richmond, Justin Santistevan, Giancarlo Volpe, Delna Bhesania, Richard Grieve, and Gigi Pritzker.

The length of each episode of the series The Dragon Prince ranges from 24 to 33 minutes. The series The Dragon Prince was made under Wonderstorm, MWM Studios, and Bardel Entertainment.

Netflix and PGS Entertainment distributed the series The Dragon Prince. The series The Dragon Prince has arrived on the OTT platform Netflix.

All three seasons of the series The Dragon Prince have received a positive response from the audience. We expect that The Dragon Prince Season 4 will receive a positive response from the audience.

The first season of the series The Dragon Prince includes a total of nine episodes titled Echoes of Thunder, What Is Done, Moonrise, Bloodthirsty, An Empty Throne, Through the Ice, The Dagger and the Wolf, Cursed Caldera, and Wonderstorm.

The second season of the series The Dragon Prince includes a total of nine episodes titled A Secret and a Spark, Half Moon Lies, Smoke and Mirrors, Voyage of the Ruthless, Breaking the Seal, Heart of a Titan, Fire and Fury, The Book of Destiny, and Breathe.

The third season of the series The Dragon Prince includes a total of nine episodes titled Sol Regem, The Crown, Ghost, The Midnight Desert, Heroes and Masterminds, Thunderfall, Hearts of Cinder, Dragonguard, and The Final Battle.

The fourth season of the series The Dragon Prince will also include a total of nine episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series The Dragon Prince was directed by Villads Spangsberg, Lih Liau, Giancarlo Volpe, and Meruan Salim. It was written by Aaron Ehasz, Justin Richmond, Devon Giehl, Iain Hendry, and Neil Mukhopadhyay.

If we get any other update or news about the fourth season of the series The Dragon Prince, we will update it here.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The Dragon Prince.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Cast:

Find the expected cast of The Dragon Prince Season 4 below.

Paula Burrows as Rayla Jack De Sena as Callum Sasha Rojen as Ezran Jason Simpson as Viren Racquel Belmonte as Claudia Jesse Inocalla as Soren Erik Dellums as Aaravos Jonathan Holmes as Runaan Omari Newton as Corvus Luc Roderique as Harrow Adrian Petriw as Gren Nahanni Mitchell as Ellis Ellie King as Lujanne Vincent Tong as Prince Kasef Ian James Corlett as Ibis Rena Anakwe as Janai Peter Kelamis as Villads Kazumi Evans as Sarai Sam Vincent as Lt. Fen Cole Howard as Crow Master Rhona Rees as Nyx Brenda Crichlow as Sunfire Queen Patricia Isaac as Queen Neha Ashleica Edmond as Kazi Jay Brazeau as Doctor Michael Daingerfield as Ellis’s Father Vincent Gale as Ethari Adrian Hough as Sol Regem

Let’s talk about the release date of the fourth season of the series The Dragon Prince.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date:

The official release date of The Dragon Prince Season 4 is not declared yet. We expect that the fourth season of the series The Dragon Prince will be released somewhere in 2022.

It will be released on Netflix. All three seasons of the series The Dragon Prince are available to watch on Netflix. All seasons have different names, it includes The Dragon Prince: Moon, The Dragon Prince: Sky, The Dragon Prince: Sun, and The Dragon Prince: Earth.

The first season of the series The Dragon Prince was released on 14th September 2018 on Netflix. The second season of the series The Dragon Prince was released on 15th February 2019.

The third season of the series The Dragon Prince was released on 22nd November 2019 on Netflix. If we get any update about the release date of the fourth season of the series The Dragon Prince, we will update it here.

Let’s see the review of the third season of the series The Dragon Prince.

The Dragon Prince Season 3 Review:

The Dragon Prince Season 3 has received a good response from the audience. At the end of the third season of the series The Dragon Prince, we have seen that the army of Viren comes at the Storm Spire, where dragons, elves, and humans unite in order to oppose him.

Hey #TheDragonPrince community! We are getting lots of requests for news about Season 4, so here is an update! pic.twitter.com/BNAAMz2LU7 — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) January 28, 2021

The army of Duren comes as well as joins the side of Xadia, turning the tide of the battle. After that, Viren uses the distraction to slip into the lair of the Dragon King and drain the essence of Zym in order to save him.

Rayla throws herself as well as Viren off the pinnacle. Later, Callum leaps after them, and also develops the ability to fly as well as saves Rayla, at the same time, Viren falls to his death.

After that, Zubeia reawakens as well as rejoices in seeing her son alive elves as well as humans united in friendship. But, Viren gets resurrected by Claudia, and also Aaravos has built a cocoon in order to metamorphose into something else.

There is no update about the storyline of the fourth season of the series The Dragon Prince. If we get any update about the plot of the fourth season of the series The Dragon Prince, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Dragon Prince.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer:

The trailer of The Dragon Prince Season 4 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of The Dragon Prince Season 3. It was released by Netflix Futures on 3rd November 2019. Watch it below.

