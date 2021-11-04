The Equalizer Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Equalizer is an American crime and drama tv series. The series The Equalizer has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 4.9 out of 10 on IMDb. The series The Equalizer is full of action, crime, and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 3:

The series The Equalizer is not renewed yet for the third season. Maybe it will soon be renewed. There is a massive chance of the announcement of the third season of the series The Equalizer.

The series The Equalizer follows the story of an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills in order to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The series The Equalizer was created by Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe. It stars Queen Latifah, Adam Goldberg, and Tory Kittles.

The series The Equalizer is based on an American spy thriller tv series titled The Equalizer by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.

The series The Equalizer was executively produced by Liz Friedlander, Richard Lindheim, Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, Debra Martin Chase, John Davis, John Fox, Terri Edda Miller, Andrew W. Marlowe, Randy Zisk, and Joseph C. Wilson.

The series The Equalizer was produced by Zoe Robyn, Meredith Mills, Joe Gazzam, Erik Lee, and Jamila Daniel. The running time of each episode of the series The Equalizer varies from 43 to 44 minutes.

The series The Equalizer was made under Davis Entertainment, Martin Chase Productions, Milmar Pictures, Flavor Unit Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Universal Television.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution and CBS Media Ventures distributed the series The Equalizer. The first season of the series The Equalizer includes a total of ten episodes titled The Equalizer, Glory, Judgment Day, It Takes a Village, The Milk Run, The Room Where It Happens, Hunting Grounds, Lifeline, True Believer, and Reckoning.

The second season of the series The Equalizer includes many episodes titled Aftermath, The Kingdom, Leverage, The People Aren’t Ready, and Followers.

Maybe the third season of the series The Equalizer will include a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the third season of the series The Equalizer, we will add it here.

The series The Equalizer was written by Richard Lindheim, Andrew W. Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Michael Sloan, Minoti Vaishnav, Joseph C. Wilson, Keith Eisner, Zoe Robyn, Erica Shelton, and Joe Gazzam.

The series The Equalizer was directed by Randy Zisk, Liz Friedlander, Solvan Naim, Laura Belsey, Benny Boom, Eric Laneuville, Peter Leto, Stephanie A. Marquardt, and Christine Moore.

If we get any other update about the third season of the series The Equalizer, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of The Equalizer Season 3 below.

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian Liza Lapira as Melody – Mel – Bayani Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah Lorraine Toussaint as Viola – Vi – Marsette Chris Noth as William Bishop Jennifer Ferrin as D. A. Avery Grafton Erica Camarano as Detective Paley Dominic Fumusa as Detective Ken Mallory Frank Pando as Captain Tony Torres Krystal Joy Brown as Kelly Kaci Walfall as Nicki Adam Gagan as Detective Lou Davis Rob Giumarra as Harvey Scott Michael Rady as Reese Pruitt Laila Robins as CIA Director Suri Nance Scott Cohen as Robert Harrington – Sr. Alexandra Socha as Carla Henson David Call as Elias Wilson Marc Kudisch as Congressman Gates David Furr as Elijah Reade Danny Johnson as Benjamin – Big Ben – Dante Charlie Semine as Frank Sadler Christian Coulson as Dorian Lundy Kevin Chapman as Zev Petrus Joe Perrino as Dale Aldridge Jordan Lage as David Henson Zach Appelman as Edwin Harrington David St. Louis as Remy Wylder KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Carter Jacobs Fedna Jacquet as Aliya Ekuban

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 2 Review:

The Equalizer Season 2 is currently airing on CBS. It is receiving a good response from the audience. In the second season of the series The Equalizer, we have seen that just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she gets pulled back in at the time when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante as a new client who needs her help in order to discover an untraceable group of bank robbers.

McCall finds himself in the crosshairs of the intelligence agency of a foreign government at the time when her friend Mira who is the daughter of a diplomat, needs the help of McCall in order to find her missing brother.

Also, Dante faces suspicion from a fellow detective newly tasked by the district attorney in order to discover the vigilante known as The Equalizer.

Later, McCall gets hired by a concerned mother who suspects her teen son has joined a local gang and leads McCall to the surprising motivation of the boy behind his spiraling behavior.

Also, Delilah faces anxiety because she prepares to speak at her friend Jason’s memorial service, as well as Dante, gets worried at the time when the new detective pursuing McCall sets his sights on unmasking the people closest to her.

After that, McCall comes closer than ever in order to be captured at the time when she races in order to prevent the murder of District Attorney Grafton, and the prosecutor needs to bring her to justice. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the third season of the series The Equalizer will start where it is left in the second season of the series The Equalizer.

If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series The Equalizer, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 3 Release Date:

The series The Equalizer Season 3’s release date is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared. Maybe it will arrive on CBS.

You mess with the bull (A.K.A. Mel and her man), you get the horns — and you don't want to see those horns. #TheEqualizer pic.twitter.com/cJRWd33Idf — The Equalizer (@TheEqualizerCBS) November 2, 2021

We can expect The Equalizer Season 3 somewhere in 2022. The first season of the series The Equalizer was aired from 7th February 2021 to 23rd May 2021. It was aired on CBS.

The second season of the series The Equalizer started airing on 10th October 2021. If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series The Equalizer, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of The Equalizer Season 3 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon arrive after the announcement of the third season of the series The Equalizer.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Equalizer.

