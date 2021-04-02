The Disciple Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest News.

The film The Disciple was first premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival on 4th September 2020. On 12th September 2020, the film The Disciple was also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2020.

The filmmakers of the film The Disciple have decided to release the film on Netflix because they found difficulty in theatrical release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a Marathi drama film. It features a man named Sharad Nerulkar who wants to become an Indian classical music vocalist, and he tries very hard to achieve his dream.

The Disciple Release Date

The film The Disciple will be released on 30th April 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. The cast of the film The Disciple includes Aditya Modak as Sharad Nerulkar, Arun Dravid as Guruji, Sumitra Bhave as a voice of Maai, Deepika Bhide as Bhagwat, Kiran Yadnyopavit, Abhishek Kale, Neela Khedar, Makarand Mukund, Kristy Banerjee, and Prasad Canavese.

The Marathi drama film The Disciple was written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber. Aneesh Pradhan composed the music in the film The Disciple.

The cinematography and the editing of the film The Disciple were completed by Michal Sobocinski and Chaitanya Tamhane, respectively.

The film The Disciple was made under Zoo Entertainment, and Netflix distributed it. The length of the film The Disciple is 127 minutes. It will be released in the Marathi language first.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming film The Disciple.

