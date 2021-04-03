Hello Charlie Release Date, Plot, Cast, and the Other Details.

Hello Charlie is an upcoming comedy film in Indian cinema. Read the complete article to get the details about the film Hello Charlie.

The cast and characters of the upcoming film Hello Charlie include Jackie Shroff as M.D. Makwana, Aadar Jain as Chirag Rastogi – Charlie, Darshan Jariwala, Vijay Shetty, Hitesh Arora, Kunal Vijaykar, Abhinandan Tejaswi, Vihana Saraswat, Advay Kolhapure, Rinku Singh, Diljot Chabra, Yasir Khan, Kishan Bhan, Amar Choudary, Sunil Sawra, Sabita Mishra, Elnaaz Norouzi, Santosh Kumar, Manohar Desai, Dhiren Balsane, Jagdish Kansara, Mukund Bhatt, Annuup Choudhari, Anil Nagarkar, Kalp Patwal, Bramha Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav.

It also includes Rajkumar Rancho, Yashwant Wasnik, Girish Kulkarni, Bhupinder Singh, Shloka Pandit, Bharat Ganeshpure, Satish Chikhle, Manoj Das, Anand Karekar, Saurabh Sharma, Akshay Bhagat, Sanjay Giri, Kt, Siddhant Kapoor, Raju Patel, and Priya Raina.

Hello Charlie Release Date

In the film Hello Charlie, there are four songs titled One Two One Two Dance, Soneya Ve, Gypsy Guitar, and Chandareya Chumka. This album was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Gourov Dasgupta, Don D Marley, Rishi Rich, Kanika Kapoor, and Kiranee.

This album was released on 30th March 2021. It was recorded in 2021 under Zee Music Company, and the length of the album is 12:24 minutes.

The film Hello Charlie was directed by Pankaj Saraswat and written by Abhishek Khairkar and Pankaj Saraswat. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani produced it.

John Stewart Eduri gave the background score in the upcoming film Hello Charlie. The film Hello Charlie was completed under Excel Entertainment. Andre Menezes did the cinematography of the film Hello Charlie.

Chandan Arora and Mitesh Soni edited it. The upcoming film Hello Charlie will be released on 9th April 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Hello Charlie.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.