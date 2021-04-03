Four More Shots Please Season 3’s Filming is started in Mumbai.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 was renewed by Amazon Prime Video last year. The shooting of Four More Shots Please Season 3 is going on in Mumbai.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 was ended with a cliffhanger. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the next season of the series Four More Shots Please.

Four More Shots Season 2 was ended with a breakup between Umang and Samara. Siddhi got news of the death of her father. We can expect that in the next season of the series Four More Shots Please, there will be a new start. It will feature the new life of those four ladies after this mess.

Or maybe the story of season 2 will be continued in season 3. There is no official update about the plot of Four More Shots Please Season 3. If we get any news about season 3, we will update it here.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 update

The main cast of the series Four More Shots Please includes Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy – Dee, Maanvi Gagroo as Sidhi Patel – Sids, Bani J as Umang Singh – Mangs, and Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon – Anj.

The other cast members include Lisa Ray as Samara Kapoor, Milind Soman as Dr. Aamir Warsi, Jiya Lakhiani as Arya Menon, Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna, Prateik Babbar as Jeh Wadia, Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair, Paras Tomar as Mohit Mehta, Simone Singh as Sneha Patel, Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora, Sapna Pabbi as Akansha Moitra, Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah – Mihu Pihu, Sameer Kochhar as Shashank Bose, Prabal Panjabi as Amit Mishra, etc.

In season 3, it is confirmed that the main cast will come back, but there is no update regarding the recurring cast members. Maybe in season 3, we will see some new faces.

Rangita Pritish Nandy created the series Four More Shots Please. Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra wrote it. Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana directed it.

Four More Shots Please Season 1 was released on 25th January 2019, and season 2 was released on 17th April 2020. Each season consists of ten episodes. So, we can expect the same for the upcoming Four More Shots Please Season 3.

The official release date will soon arrive. We can expect Four More Shots Please Season 3 in late 2021 or early 2022. Find the trailer of Four More Shots Please Season 2 below.

