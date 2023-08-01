Winning Time Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty is an American sports drama series created and developed by the famous screenwriter Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht. Since it was released for the first season on HBO networks on March 6, 2022, fans eagerly await the Winning Time Season 2 release date.



In addition, Winning Time Season 1 has received a positive response from the audience and critics. On top of that, Winning Time was awarded exceptional 8.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Now you can imagine the show’s popularity. Winning Time sports-drama series deserves a comeback.

In this article, we have highlighted all the necessary information that you need to know about Winning Time Season 2. We have provided the release dates, a list of cast members’ names, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Winning Time Season 2. Read the below-added sections for good news about the Winning Time Season 2.

Winning Time Season 2 Release Date

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty is a Biographical drama series released for only one season, and fans of this sports-comedy drama series are eagerly waiting for the second season.

Earlier, the show makers, Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, released the first installment of the Winning Time drama series on HBO Networks on March 6, 2022. We have good news if you are a fan of this sports-comedy drama series and can’t wait to watch a second season.

The showrunners and the streaming platform, HBO Networks, have finally revealed that Winning Time Season 2 will release on August 6, 2023. So fans must wait only a few days for a second Winning Time drama series season.

Winning Time Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Follows

Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht’s recently released Winning Time: The Rise of Lakers Dynasty is an American drama series that revolves around the personal and professional lives of the basketball team members of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers team.



The showrunners, Max and Jim, have created the whole storyline through a dramatization concept. If you’re a fan of the NBA and haven’t watched the Winning Time series yet, what are you doing, man?? Binge-watch the entire Winning Team Season 1 episode on the HBO networks.

As the story progresses, we see an NBA team from 1979-the 1980s, where we are introduced to Jerry Buss’ life as an owner and rookie year of the famous Magic Johnson. In the second installment of Winning Time: The Rise of Lakers Dynasty, we will see a timeline of 1980 and 1984.

However, after the first release, the show faced several controversies as many NBA players stated that the makers had used liberties independently and also presented factual information with many inaccuracies. Hopefully, the second season will bring more accurate data with improved storylines.

Winning Time Season 2 Cast Members List

The show makers, Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht have selected many talented and prominent artists from the entertainment industry and featured them in the Winning Time Season 1.



Here we have provided a full-name list of the cast members who may return for the Winning Time Season 2.

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss

Adrien Brody as Pat Riley

Jason Clarke as Jerry West

Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson

Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman

Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney

Jason Segel as Paul Westhead

Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney

Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss

Tamera Tomakili as Earletha “Cookie” Kelly

Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman

DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon

Sally Field as Jessie Buss

Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani

McCabe Slye as Jimmy Buss

Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono

Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn

Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper

Joey Brooks as Lon Rose

Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani

Thomas Mann as Johnny Buss

Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes

Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.

Jon Young as Brad Holland

Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger

Besides the cast mentioned above, we may also see new faces in the upcoming Winning Time Season 2.

Winning Time Season 2 Episode Title List

The show makers have only confirmed the official Winning Time Season 2 release date. But unfortunately, they have yet to announce the official episode list for the upcoming season.

However, we have added a complete list of episode titles for the Winning Time Season 1 below. Take a look at it.

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 01 – The Swan

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 02 – Is That All There Is?

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 03 – The Good Life

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 04 – Who The F**k Is Jack McKinney

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 05 – Pieces of a Man

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 06 – Memento Mori

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 07 – Invisible Man

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 08 – California Dreaming

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 09 – Acceptable Loss

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 10 – Promised Land

Where To Watch Winning Time Season 2?

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty is an American sports drama series, and as of now, makers have released only one season on the HBO networks. But the good news is that the show makers have recently announced that the Winning Time Season will release on August 6, 2023.

The future of sports is purple and gold. New decade. New season. The @HBO Original Series #WinningTime premieres August 6 on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/XLficPz9Wj — Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (@winningtimehbo) June 12, 2023

So if you haven’t watched the earlier season yet, head to the HBO network and binge-watch all the Winning Time Season 2 episodes. Furthermore, the upcoming season of Winning Time will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Winning Time Season 2?

According to some sources, HBO has recently renewed Winning Time for a second season which will premiere on HBO Networks on August 6, 2023. However, the number of episodes for the second season is yet to be announced.



Still, regarding the number of episodes for Winning Time Season 2, we can observe that the show makers have dropped ten episodes for Season 1. We can assume that ten or more episodes will likely be released with the Winning Time Season 2.

Winning Time Season 2 Makers Team

The Winning Time Season 1 perfectly combines sports and comedy-drama to entertain the audience. The show was initially created and developed by well-known American screenwriter and producer Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht.

Not only that, but they have also served as the executive producers for the Winning Time Season 1. In addition to that, the show has also included Adam Mckay, Kevin Messick, Scott Stephens, Jason Shuman, and many others. Besides that, Todd Banhazi and Mihai Malaimare Jr. have worked as the Cinematographer for the show.

Winning Time Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Winning Time – The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty perfectly balances sports, comedy, and biographical drama series. The first run of Winning Time premiered on HBO networks on March 6, 2022, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the second run.



So finally, the wait is over now, and the second season of Winning Time will be released on HBO networks on August 6, 2023. So if you have yet to watch the second run of Winning Time, go to HBO and binge-watch all the episodes of Winning Time Season 2.

Winning Time Season 2 Trailer Release

An official trailer or promo excites a vast audience about the show and the further storylines. A few months ago, the show makers announced that Winning Time Season 2 would release on August 6, 2023.

We fans are fortunate enough that the show makers have already released a Winning Time Season 2 trailer. We have added a trailer link for the Winning Time Season 2 here. Enjoy the trailer and prepare yourselves to watch the Winning Time Season 2.

Bottom Lines

So here is the ending section of this article. Since the show makers have announced that Winning Time Season 2 will release on August 6, 2023, fans have marked their calender to binge-watch all the episodes for the second installment.

So if you are a fan of sports drama series and eagerly waiting for Winning Time Season 2. Then be ready to dive deep into the ocean of Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht’s upcoming series, Winning Time Season 2.