The Blacklist Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Blacklist is an American tv series on NBC.

The series has received a great response from the audience and is also available on Netflix.

The series includes drama, crime, mystery, action, and thriller. It was renewed for the ninth season on 26th January 2021.

It is not confirmed that the ninth season will be the final season.

The series was renewed by NBC for the eighth season on 20th February 2020. We expect that the ninth season will also receive a positive response from the audience.

The Blacklist Season 9:

The Blacklist is an American crime-drama and thriller tv series. The series The Blacklist has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series The Blacklist follows the story of an FBI profiler named Elizabeth Keen. Her life gets uprooted when a mysterious criminal named Raymond Reddington wants to speak only to her.

He is a dangerous criminal and eluded capture for many years. He turns himself and agrees to talk only to her. It is a very interesting story. The series The Blacklist is worth watching.

The series The Blacklist was created and written by Jon Bokenkamp. The series The Blacklist was directed by Micheal W. Watkins.

The series The Blacklist starring James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Megan Boone, Ryan Eggold, Parminder Nagra, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marno, Hisham Tawfiq, and Laura Sohn.

Dave Porter and James S. Levine are the composers in the series The Blacklist. The series The Blacklist was executively produced by Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, Joe Carnahan, John Davis, John Fox, and James Spader.

The series The Blacklist was produced by Anthony Sparks. The series The Blacklist was shot in Washington D.C. Frank Prinzi, Arthur Albert, Yasu Tanida, and Michael Caracciolo did the cinematography of the series The Blacklist.

The series The Blacklist was edited by Chris Brookshire, David Post, Orland Machado Jr., Emily Greene, Natham Gunn, Elyse Holloway, Harvey Rosenstock, Mark Pitner, Amy M. Fleming, Kevin Hale, Jason Hellmann, Rhett Finch, and Eric L. Beason.

The length of each episode of the series The Blacklist varies between 40 to 45 minutes. The series The Blacklist was made under Davis Entertainment, Universal Television, Open 4 Business Productions, and Sony Pictures Television.

Sony Pictures Television distributed the series The Blacklist. The series The Blacklist has received many awards and nominations.

The series The Blacklist has received Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award and ASCAP Film and Television Music Award.

The series The Blacklist was nominated for Golden Globe Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Entertainment Weekly Season Finale Awards, Saturn Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Each season has received positive reviews from critics. There is no update about the storyline of the ninth season.

We expect that the story of the eighth season will be continued in the ninth season.

Also, no announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the ninth season.

We expect that there will be a total of 22 episodes in the ninth season.

The first season of the series The Blacklist contains a total of 22 episodes titled Pilot, The Freelancer, Wujing, The Stewmaker, The Courier, Gina Zanetakos, Frederick Barnes, General Ludd, Anslo Garrick, Anslo Garrick Conclusion, The Good Samaritan, The Alchemist, The Cyprus Agency, Madeline Pratt, The Judge, Mako Tanida, Ivan, Milton Bobbit, The Pavlovich Brothers, The Kingmaker, Berlin, and Berlin Conclusion.

It was written by Jon Bokenkamp, Lukas Reiter, Patrick Massett, John Zinman, John C. Kelley, Wendy West, J. R. Orci, Amanda Kate Shuman, Jason George, Brandon Margolis, Anthony Sparks, Jim Campolongo, Jonathan Shapiro, Daniel Voll, and Elizabeth Benjamin.

It was directed by Joe Carnahan, Jace Alexander, Michael Watkins, Vince Misiano, Nick Gomez, Adam Arkin, Stephen Surjik, Dan Lerner, Vince Misiano, Michael Zinberg, Peter Werner, Randy Zisk, Steven A. Adelson, Paul Edwards, and Karen Gaviola.

The second season of the series The Blacklist includes a total of 22 episodes titled Lord Baltimore, Monarch Douglas Bank, Dr. James Covington, Dr. Linus Creel, The Front, The Mombasa Cartel, The Scimitar, The Decembrist, Luther Braxton, Luther Braxton Conclusion, Ruslan Denisov, The Kenyon Family, The Deer Hunter, T. Earl King VI, The Major, Tom Keen, The Longevity Initiative, Vanessa Cruz, Leonard Caul, Quon Zhang, Karakurt, and Tom Connolly.

It was written by Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, Kristen Reidel, Amanda Kate Shuman, Daniel Knauf, Lukas Reiter, J. R. Orci, Mike Ostrowski, Jim Campolongo, Adam Sussman, Vincent Angell, Jonathan Shapiro, Amanda Kate Shuman, Brandon Sonnier, and Brandon Margolis.

It was directed by Michael Watkins, Paul Edwards, Karen Gaviola, Steven A. Adelson, David Platt, Karen Gaviola, Joe Carnahan, Andrew McCarthy, David Platt, Donald Thorin Jr., Guy Ferland, and Michael Waxman.

The third season of the series The Blacklist contains a total of 23 episodes titled The Troll Farmer, Marvin Gerard, Eli Matchett, The Djinn, Arioch Cain, Sir Crispin Crandall, Zal Bin Hasaan, Kings of the Highway, The Director, The Director – Conclusion, Mr. Gregory Devry, The Vehm, Alistair Pitt, Lady Ambrosia, Drexel, The Caretaker, Mr. Solomon, Mr. Solomon – Conclusion, Cape May, The Artax Network, Susan Hargrave, Alexander Kirk, and Alexander Kirk – Conclusion.

It was written by Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, J. R. Orci, Lukas Reiter, Daniel Knauf, Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Daniel Cerone, Dawn DeNoon, Dave Thomas, Brian Studler, Vincent Angell, Taylor Martin, Dave Metzger, and Dave Thomas.

It was directed by Michael Watkins, Andrew McCarthy, Steven A. Adelson, Omar Madha, Alex Zakrzewski, Ami Canaan Mann, Terrence O’Hara, Mary Lambert, John Terlesky, Bill Roe, Tim Hunter, Anton Cropper, Don Thorin, Jr., and Eagle Egilsson.

The fourth season of the series The Blacklist includes a total of 22 episodes titled Esteban, Mato, Miles McGrath, Gaia, The Lindquist Concern, The Thrushes, Dr. Adrian Shaw, Dr. Adrian Shaw – Conclusion, Lipet’s Seafood Company, The Forecaster, The Harem, Natalie Luca, Isabella Stone, The Architect, The Apothecary, Dembe Zuma, Requiem, Philomena, Dr. Bogdan Krilov, The Debt Collector, Mr. Kaplan, and Mr. Kaplan – Conclusion.

It was written by Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, Daniel Cerone, Lukas Reiter, Peter Noah, Dawn DeNoon, Dave Metzger, Chap Taylor, Kim Newton, Marisa Tam, Noah Schechter, Taylor Martin, Marisa Tam, Brian Studler, Brandon Margolis, Peter Noah, Brandon Sonnier, and J. R. Orci.

It was directed by Michael Watkins, Andrew McCarthy, John Terlesky, Bill Roe, Kurt Kuenne, Terrence O’Hara, Don Thorin, Edward Ornelas, Christine Gee, Michael Caracciolo, and Jean de Segonzac.

The fifth season of the series The Blacklist includes a total of 22 episodes titled Smokey Putnum, Greyson Blaise, Miss Rebecca Thrall, The Endling, Ilyas Surkov, The Travel Agency, The Kilgannon, Corporation, Ian Garvey, Ruin, The Informant, Abraham Stern, The Cook, The Invisible Hand, Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III, Pattie Sue Edwards, The Capricorn Killer, Anna-Gracia Duerte, Zarak Mosadek, Ian Garvey – Conclusion, Nicholas T. Moore, Lawrence Dane Devlin, and Sutton Ross.

It was written by Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, Lukas Reiter, Jonathan Shapiro, Taylor Martin, Noah Schechter, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Carla Kettner, Sean Hennen, Dave Metzger, Peter Noah, Kelli Johnson, and Katie Bockes.

It was directed by Bill Roe, Don Thorin, Adam Weisinger, Michael Watkins, Kurt Kuenne, Terrence O’Hara, Jean de Segonzac, Michael Caracciolo, Paul Holahan, Andrew McCarthy, Solvan – Slick – Naim, Christine Gee, Donald Thorin, Jr., Cort Hessler, and Bethany Rooney.

The sixth season of the series The Blacklist contains a total of 22 episodes titled Dr. Hans Koehler, The Corsican, The Pharmacist, The Pawnbrokers, Alter Ego, The Ethicist, General Shiro, Marko Jankowics, Minister D., The Cryptobanker, Bastien Moreau, Bastien Moreau – Conclusion, Robert Vesco, The Osterman Umbrella Company, Olivia Olson, Lady Luck, The Third Estate, The Brockton College Killer, Rassvet, Guillermo Rizal, Anna McMahon, and Robert Diaz.

It was written by Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, Lukas Reiter, Carla Kettner, Sean Hennen, Taylor Martin, Jonathan Shapiro, Noah Schechter, Kelli Johnson, Michael Perri, T Cooper, Allison Glock-Cooper, Katie Bockes, and Sam Christopher.

It was directed by Bill Roe, Kurt Kuenne, Daniel Wills, Lin Oeding, John Terlesky, Michael Caracciolo, Terrence O’Hara, Andrew McCarthy, Christine Gee, Adam Weisinger, Stephanie Marquardt, Andrew McCarthy, and Lisa Robinson.

The seventh season of the series The Blacklist contains a total of 19 episodes titled Louis T. Steinhil, Louis T. Steinhil – Conclusion, Les Fleurs Du Mal, Kuwait, Norman Devane, Dr. Lewis Powell, Hannah Hayes, The Hawaladar, Orion Relocation Services, Katarina Rostova, Victoria Fenberg, Cornelius Ruck, Newton Purcell, Twamie Ullulaq, Gordon Kemp, Nyle Hatcher, Brothers, Roy Cain, and The Kazanjian Brothers.

It was written by John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, Lukas Reiter, Kelli Johnson, Taylor Martin, Sean Hennen, Noah Schechter, Sam Christopher, Daniel Cerone, T Cooper, Allison Glock-Cooper, Jonathan Shapiro, Katie Bockes, and Aiah Samba.

It was directed by Bill Roe, Cort Hessler, Lisa Robinson, Stephanie Marquardt, Kurt Kuenne, Christine Gee, Adam Weisinger, Paul Holahan, Daniel Willis, John Terlesky, Michael Caracciolo, Victor Nelli, Jr., Andrew Berger, Tessa Blake, Mahesh Pailoor, and Michael Caracciolo.

The eighth season of the series The Blacklist contains a total of 22 episodes titled Roanoke, Katarina Rostova – Conclusion, 16 Ounces, Elizabeth Keen, The Fribourg Confidence, The Wellstone Agency, Chemical Mary, Ogden Greeley, The Cyranoid, Dr. Laken Perillos, Captain Kidd, Rakitin, Anne, Misere, The Russian Knot, Nicholas Obenrader, Ivan Stepanov, The Protean, Balthazar – Bino – Baker, Godwin Page, Nachalo, and Konets.

It was written by Daniel Cerone, Lukas Reiter, John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, Sean Hennen, Noah Schechter, Kelli Johnson, Allison Glock-Cooper, T Cooper, Aiah Samba, Sam Christopher, Katie Bockes, Taylor Martin, David Merritt, and Justine Neubarth.

It was directed by Andrew McCarthy, Stephanie Marquardt, Cort Hessler, Matthew McLoota, Christine Moore, Michael Caracciolo, Phil Bertelsen, Mahesh Pailoor, Christine Gee, Juan Avella, Daniel Willis, Adam Weisinger, John Terlesky, and Kurt Kuenne.

At the end of the eighth season of the series The Blacklist, we have seen that Liz visits the center of Red’s operation. At there, she finds the truth behind Raymond Reddington.

She learns the creation of the imposter Raymond Reddington. After that, in the flashback which was narrated by a few figures from her past, Liz finds that the story of her mother’s life as a Russian spy.

She also finds her mother’s relationship with the real Reddington. It led to him fleeing along with Liz and also with the Falcrum.

It happens after finding a truth about the double life of Katarina. Katarina tries to find Reddington in order to retrieve the Fulcrum.

And after that, Liz shoots her father. It is because she wants to protect her mother. During the struggle, a knocked over candle starts the fire and because of that, Katarina and Liz both gets burned while getting out from there.

Cabal and the KGB hunt them and after that, Katarina tries to erase her daughter’s memory of the fire and also had Mr. Kaplan gives Liz away in order to protect herself.

After that, Ilya and Katarina both reveals that Dom have talked with Liz and said many truth about the creation of fake Reddington.

Also said that, he lied that the imposter was Ilya. Red killed Katarina was not actually Katarina Rostova. She was an asset and her name was Tatiana Petrova.

It was set up by Dom and Ilya in order to fake the death of Katarina. But later, Tatiana’s husband was killed at that time, when Red got caught because he protected Tatiana.

Tatiana finds that Red knew that place when actual Katarina was and killed him. He does it in order to find Katiana and with the help of Liz, he wants to get Katarina’s life back.

Dom talks with Tatiana and tells about how to do it but later, Red has to kill her. Katarina created the fake Reddington because she wants to protect Liz from her several enemies.

Later, a self-destruct activates by Reddington. Later, Townsend and his men killed. They was killed by Reddington and after that, an injured Liz was taken by Reddington.

Later, Reddington plans for the future security for Liz and after that, also shares his plan with Liz. The plan is to kill Reddinton by Liz in public and say to the world that she is taking over the empire.

Only after that, Liz can find the truth behind his true identity. Liz agrees on that plan but later, finds that it almost impossible to pull the trigger when the right time comes.

At that time, Townsend’s associate tries to kill her. So, he shoots her in the back. To protect Liz from dying, Reddington kills Townsend’s associate.

At that time, Ressler arrvies at the location along with the task force and during that, Dembe takes Reddington along with him and escapes from there.

Let’s talk about the cast of the upcoming ninth season of the series The Blacklist.

The Blacklist Season 9 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series The Blacklist Season 9 below. The official cast of the ninth season of the series The Blacklist is not revealed yet.

James Spader as Raymond – Red – Reddington Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai Laura Sohn as Alian Park Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma Laila Robins as Katarina Rostova – Tatiana Petrova Reg Rogers as Neville Townsend Ron Raines as Dominic Wilkinson Kecia Lewis as Esi Jackson Deirdre Lovejoy as Cynthia Panabaker LaChanze as Anne Foster Mozhan Marno as Samar Navabi Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen Susan Blommaert as Mr. Kaplan Baz as Baz Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik Teddy Coluca as Brimley Genson Blimline as Morgan Emily Kell as Agnes Keen Jonathan Holtzman as Chuck Katherine Kell as Agnes Keen Clark Middleton as Glen Carter Edi Gathegi as Matias Solomon David Strathairn as Peter Kotsiopulos Valarie Pettiford as Charlene Cooper Lukas Hassel as Vandyke Sarah Kell as Agnes Keen Kecia Lewis as Esi Jackson Aida Turturro as Heddie Hawkins Peter Bradbury as Berdy

Let’s talk about the release date of the ninth season of the series The Blacklist.

The Blacklist Season 9 Release Date:

The official release date of the series The Blacklist Season 9 is not released yet. We can expect the ninth season of the series The Blacklist somewhere in 2022.

The ninth season of the series The Blacklist will be released on NBC. All seasons of the series The Blacklist were released on NBC.

The first season of the series The Blacklist was released on 23rd September 2013. The second season of the series The Blacklist was released on 22nd September 2014.

The third season of the series The Blacklist was released on 1st October 2015. The fourth season of the series The Blacklist was released on 22nd September 2016.

A total of 174 episodes of the series The Blacklist have aired. The fifth season of the series The Blacklist was released on 27th September 2017. The sixth season of the series The Blacklist was released on 3rd January 2019.

The seventh season of the series The Blacklist was released on 4th October 2019, and the eighth season of the series The Blacklist was released on 13th November 2020.

The first episode of the eighth season of the series The Blacklist was released on 13th November 2020, and the last episode was recently released on 23rd June 2021 on NBC.

The eighth season of the series The Blacklist was ordered on 20th February 2020. Maybe Megan Boone will not appear in the upcoming ninth season of the series The Blacklist.

There is no update about the return of Megan Boone. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. On 15th June 2021, it was announced that Megan Boone would leave the series The Blacklist after eight seasons.

So, there are fewer chances for Megan Boone to return in the series The Blacklist. There is no update about the production of the ninth season of the series The Blacklist.

If we get any update about the production of the series The Blacklist Season 9, we will add it here. The production of the eighth season of the series The Blacklist was started in September 2020.

It was started with complete safety protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series The Blacklist is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

You can watch the series The Blacklist on NBC. The ninth season of the series The Blacklist will soon arrive on NBC. It seems that the ninth season of the series The Blacklist will also be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Let’s watch the trailer of the ninth season of the series The Blacklist.

The Blacklist Season 9 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series The Blacklist Season 9 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released.

We have mentioned the trailer of the eighth season of the series The Blacklist below. Let’s watch it.

