Her Majesty’s Swarm Chapter 36, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

There are many Japanese series that won the heart of many people, and among that list, here we will talk about one such series named “Her Majesty’s Swarm,” which is based on a Japanese light novel series created by Eiri and Iwamoto. The entire story is so fascinating and looks so real, it starts with a college student who has fond of playing video games, and she is deeply connected with the games named “Archnea,” a spider-like race. After that, the real story begins in which she finds herself in a parallel world, as shown in her video game, and the entire series starts.

If we speak about the IMDB Rating of Her Majesty’s Swarm, a Japanese series, is 6.9 out of 10.

Also, every part of this series is exciting, and Morley excites the fans to see more and more chapters of the same. So, finally, here we will share every essential information about the Her Majesty’s Swarm Chapter 36, related to its storyline, release date, and many more things.

Now, first of all, we will discuss the characters who will play an essential role in Her Majesty’s Swarm series.

Her Majesty’s Swarm Chapter 36 Cast Member:

As we discussed earlier, the complete series is based on a college student named Grevillea, obsessed with her video game. So, Grevillea is standing as a leading character in the series. Also, here we will discuss the list of all the characters and some of their unique tags through which the audience will easily recognize the particular cast member.

First of all, let’s discuss the show’s leading characters, along with a few tags:

Grevillea is the show’s leading character, a university student who entered a powerful world and a video game lover. Serignan, also the viewers can call him a warrior, pigtails, Armor, etc.

Secondary Cast members of the show:

Linnet an Archer, Pointy Ears, and Elf Lysa has Hair Ribbons, and also Pointy Ears, Pigtails

Finally, here, the series also has some minor characters, including:

Elven Elder who has Facial Hairs, Braids, and Hair Buns Ripper Swarm looks like an insect, or you can, a.k.a spider or monster.

Her Majesty’s Swarm Chapter 35 Overview:

Before moving ahead with Her Majesty’s Swarm Chapter 36, it is necessary to look at its previous chapter, chapter 35. By doing this, fans can easily understand what will happen in the next chapter.

So in chapter 35 of Her Majesty Swarm, we see that Grevillea’s city is under the control of other nations’ kings, who want to war with Grevillea. Seeing this situation, Grevillea, a queen, meets face-to-face with the king without fearing the result.

Also, we already know that the girl is from another world, so her beauty and abilities are far better than this. But when she enters the kingdom to meet the king, she is magically welcomed by the king.

So, in the end, the viewers see how her beauty and mind games help her win the entire huge kingdom without any battles.

Her Majesty’s Swarm Chapter 36 Expected Storyline:

In this forthcoming chapter in Chapter 36, the fans will see the south location for the war, where the king of the South nation directly announces war. But the reason behind the war is something different.

Also, fans will see a new thing, which the king brings along with him to kill the Grevillaa, but in the end moment her guards safe her from such weapons and save her life. But this is just the beginning of the war, and Grevillaa should have fought with kindness to save their city.

On the other side, viewers again get to see the Grevilla’s new techniques to win the war, and many more to come in the forthcoming chapter, which will be released soon in April only.

Her Majesty’s Swarm Chapter 36 Release Date:

As discussed above, Her Majesty’s Swarm is a popular Japanese series based on a light novel, Her Majesty. The release date of Her Majesty’s Swarm Chapter 36 is on the 16th and 17th of April, 2023. The date variation is because the series is released in many other countries.

So, based on that time zone, some country’s fans get to see the Her Majesty’s Swarm on the 16th of April, 2023, and some will see chapter 36 on the 17th of April, 2023.

Here we are presenting the release date according to a different regions time zone, along with its actual releasing time, which includes;

Pacific Daylight Time [West Coast]: 7:00 AM PDT (April 16, 2023)

Eastern Daylight Time [East Coast]: 10:00 AM EDT (April 16, 2023)

Central Daylight Time [Central American and Canada]: 9:00 AM CDT (April 16, 2023)

Australia Eastern Daylight Time [Australia]: 02:00 AM AEDT (April 17, 2023)

Korean Standard Time [Korea]: Midnight KST (April 17, 2023)

Indian Standard Time [India]: 8.30 PM IST (April 16, 2023)

Philippines Standard Time [Philippines]: 11:00 PM PST (April 16, 2023)

Singapore Standard Time [Singapore]: 11:00 PM SGT (April 16, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time [Korea]: Midnight JST (April 17, 2023)

Greenwich Meditarian Time [Britain]: 5:00 PM BST (April 16, 2023)

Where to Watch Her Majesty’s Swarm?

All the Her Majesty’s fans here, we understand your excitement to watch the series. So, here we bring a piece of news for you, from where you can easily manage the series, that is, on Nico Videos.

Otherwise, if you love such a series, you can refer to books like Worthless Regression or Magic Emperor.

FAQs:

What is the name of Her Majesty’s Swarm?

The original name of Her Majesty’s Swarm is Serignan (Knight Swarm)

What is Her Majesty’s Guest?

The guest name of Her Majesty is A Prisoner.

Who are the Characters in Her Majesty’s Royal Coven?

The list of characters has a group of witches, including Niamh, Leonie, Helena, and Elle.

What is the plot of Her Majesty’s Swarm?

We already discussed that the story is based on a college student who is so connected with her video game, Arachnea. And, soon she discovers herself in a parallel world, which is the same as she has shown in her video game, and there she fights with the evils to save the world.

Final Thoughts:

Her Majesty’s Swarm is one of the famous Japanese series created by Eiri and Iwamoto. The series is mainly focused on a girl named Grevillea, who is so obsessed with her video game life, and the following day she finds herself in a parallel world shown in her video game. She also finds that everything is the same as in the video game.

Also, this series won the heart of their fans, especially Grevillea’s character, because she is powerful and intelligent. She used her tactic games to save her city from all the evils.

And so, this Awesome series is soon with its chapter 36, which will be released on the 16th and 17th of April, 2023. So, fans, keep your fingers crossed to see what will happen in chapter 36 of Her Majesty’s Swarm.

