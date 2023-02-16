5 Mythbusters About VPNs in Canada and Why You Must Invest in One

A service that guards your online privacy by linking your device to the internet with the help of an encrypted tunnel is mainly known as a Virtual Private Network, or VPN in short. Aside from the simple definition, encryption is highly strenuous, which leads to its functions needing to be understood by the public, creating wrong assumptions about its uses. Hence, in this article, the five major myths about VPNs will be catered to, and explain how reliable VPNs in Canada will make your online activities safe and more accessible.

MYTH 1: USING VPNs IS ILLEGAL

As VPNs conceal one’s identity, it is often the case that the image of a hacker comes into people’s minds, such as online pirates stealing the rights for the viewership of a blockbuster movie creating a dark web. This activity has raised a lot of concerns about the validity of VPNs.

This may be true that the usage of VPNs is restricted in specific countries as they are deemed illegal in countries such as North Korea, Oman, Iran, China, Iraq, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Russia, Turkey, and the UAE. Depending on the government and country, a VPN user and the service provider may be charged a fine for using an unsanctioned VPN. For example, in UAE, a VPN may only be legal in not used to commit a crime; otherwise, the severance would be doubled.

Many companies, regardless of size, use VPNs to create a protected corporate network for remote work leading to VPNs being accepted as legal in most companies. Keep in mind using a VPN and committing a cybercrime are two different actions. So if you’re looking for a provider for work, ExpressVPN is recommended above all.

MYTH 2: YOU ARE MONITORED BY THE GOVERNMENT IF YOU USE A VPN

This myth is backed up by some history ranging back to the 1950s when five countries joined their intelligence date in the Five Eyes Alliance. With the development through time, the roles had stretched to the surveillance of the users’ online activity and grew from nine to fourteen countries later.

A myth linked to these fourteen countries is to choose a provider who is not affiliated with them as they may be forced to disclose information to the government if asked so, and those VPNs with providers offshore are entitled to the ability to decline the government’s request regarding the information.

These concerns regarding surveillance may be valid to some point, but there is no direct relation between the location of the provider and your chances of being under supervision. Ultimately there is no way to verify which country discloses the information to meet others’ requests, as the list of countries that exchange information is beyond the fourteen countries.

VPN providers are required to comply with the laws of multiple countries, such as those where they have registered, where their servers are located, and from where they operate, but that does not mean they are necessarily required to comply with every request from the government regarding the information to be provided.

MYTH 3: DATA ON USERS IS COLLECTED BY THE VPN PROVIDERS.

The context to the myth regarding this is that as VPN providers have access to a large amount of information regarding the users ranging from the websites you visit and your preferences regarding certain things, the providers may sell this information to the highest bidder. This thought instilled a fear regarding the usage of VPNs.

In reality, there are only certain VPN providers that collect data for their gain, and these are those which provide services for free. In contrast, most VPN providers follow a “no log policy,” only essential detail such as source and provider IP addresses and connection start and stop time lapses to provide a better connection. Connection logs are stored for a specific time frame due to legal reasons but are later removed.

MYTH 4: YOU ARE SAFE FROM CYBER ATTACKS AS LONG AS YOU USE A VPN

A dangerous assumption that anonymity leads to you being unrecognizable and safe from hacker schemes.

A 256-bit encryption gives you total anonymity and hides you from hackers, as a VPN provides vital protection for your privacy and security online. Still, no matter the strong encryption, you are not safe from the threat of being cyber-attacked if you share information by clicking on suspicious links.

Surfshark is recommended as it’s an affordable option to get you started with online privacy. However, regardless of using an open or VPN-protected connection, it is always necessary to stay alert and not fall into the trap of being hacked.

MYTH 5: VPN LEADS TO SLOWER CONNECTION

This myth is sourced from VPNs using data encryption and transmitting protected data through a “ VPN tunnel.” As each data packet is enclosed in a separate encrypted pack and then decrypted, the process can become long delayed with slower internet connections.

A slower connection may only be the case if your provider is located on the other side. Hence it is advised to choose a provider located in your country. Another option is to use a paid VPN, where you would be given more priority over the non-paying users and would be made sure that you have access to a faster connection.

Conclusion

With a reliable VPN in Canada, Canadians can access safer and faster browsing without the fear of their data being leaked or sold off and free from the superstition that they are being watched. Concerns regarding whether a VPN should be used or not are raised by many users. The top myths regarding VPN usage are summarised in the following article, and explained whether they are true or not.