Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Ted Lasso is an American television series that includes sports, comedy, and drama. It has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Ted Lasso has received 8.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso Season 2:

The series Ted Lasso follows the life of an American football coach named Ted Lasso. He heads to the United Kingdom in order to handle a struggling London football team in the top flight of English football.

The series Ted Lasso was created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence. It stars Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, and Hannah Waddingham.

The series Ted Lasso is based on Format and Characters from NBC Sports. It was made under Ruby’s Tuna Inc., Doozer, Warner Bros. Television Studios, and Universal Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution and Apple Inc. distributed the series, Ted Lasso.

The series Ted Lasso was executively produced by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Wrubel, Joe Kelly, and Jeff Ingold.

The first season of the series Ted Lasso includes a total of ten episodes and the second season includes a total of 12 episodes.

Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Ted Lasso Season 2 below.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard Juno Temple as Keeley Jones Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya James Lance as Trent Crimm Annette Badland as Mae Billy Harris as Colin Hughes Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux Jimmy Akingbola as Ollie Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Let’s see the review of the tenth episode of the second season of the series Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Review:

In the series Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10, we have seen that At the reception, Jamie talks with Keeley and says that she helped him in order to become the best version of himself as well as he is still in love with her.

It complicating her relationship with Roy. Roy also talks with her and says that he loves her. Later, Rebecca pauses her relationship with Sam and fears emotional pain if it didn’t work out.

But she and her mother grow closer together, and after that, they look at pictures as well as videos from her childhood and after that, shows her the music video for – Never Gonna Give You Up – for the first time, it confuses her mother because she had always thought that Rick Astley was black.

Let’s see the release date of the series Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date:

The series Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 titled Midnight Train to Royston will be released on 1st October 2021. Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12, titled Inventing the Pyramid of Success, will be released on 8th October 2021.

Coach Wooden once said “listen if you want to be heard.” Which is why I call @TheCoachBeard Nigel Tufnel, ‘cause he turns that dial to 11 https://t.co/tMVjjqzRhg — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2021

The series Ted Lasso is airing on Apple TV+. The first season of the series Ted Lasso was aired from 14th August 2020 to 8th October 2020.

The second season of the series Ted Lasso was started on 23rd July 2021 and will complete on 8th October 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the series Ted Lasso Season 2 below. It was released by Apple TV on 21st June 2021. Let’s watch it.

