Sweet Girl Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Sweet Girl is an upcoming American film. The film Sweet Girl is full of action, drama, and thriller. It will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix.

It seems that the series Sweet Girl will receive positive reviews from critics. Let’s get all the details about the film Sweet Girl.

Sweet Girl:

The film Sweet Girl follows the story of a devastated husband. He tries to get justice to the people responsible for the death of his wife, and he also has to protect his daughter.

The film Sweet Girl was directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. It was written by Philip Eisner, Will Staples, and Gregg Hurwitz.

Brian Andrew Mendoza, Brad Peyton, and Jason Momoa produced the film, Sweet Girl. The film Sweet Girl stars Jason Momoa, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Lex Scott Davis, Amy Brenneman, Isabela Merced, Raza Jaffrey, and Michael Raymond-James.

Barry Ackroyd did the cinematography of the film Sweet Girl. It was edited by Matt Chesse. Steven Price gave the music in the film Sweet Girl.

The film Sweet Girl was made under ASAP Entertainment and Pride of Gypsies. Netflix distributed the film, Sweet Girl.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Sweet Girl.

Sweet Girl Cast:

Find the cast of the film Sweet Girl below.

Jason Momoa as Raymond – Ray – Cooper Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Lex Scott Davis Amy Brenneman as Diana Morgan Adria Arjona as Ray’s Wife and Rachel’s Mother Dominic Fumusa Nelson Franklin Jake Allyn as Titus Isabela Merced as Rachel Cooper Raza Jeffrey as Shah Michael Raymond-James Justin Bartha as Simon Keeley Brian Howe Reggie Lee as Dr. Ralston Marie Zoumanigui as Judy

Let’s see the release date of the film Sweet Girl.

Sweet Girl Release Date:

The film Sweet Girl will be released on 20th August 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. The running time of the film Sweet Girl is 96 minutes.

The shooting of the film Sweet Girl was started on 11th November 2019. It was started in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was completed on 11th February 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Sweet Girl.

Sweet Girl Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the film Sweet Girl below. It was released by Netflix on 9th July 2021. Let’s watch it.

