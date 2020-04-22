Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irfan’s Amazing Performance Can’t Prevent The Movie From Becoming Tiresome Romp

The story is all about Champak Bansal (Irfan Khan), a simple small-town businessman, who tend to be one of the owners of Gashitaram Sweet Shop. Along with managing the shop, Champak was also fulfilling all the needs of his only daughter, Tarika. He is forever in two minds by being a single parent and an owner of the sweet shop. Despite everyday problems, Champak and his daughter were living a comfortable life. Tarika (Radhika Madan) has her own fantasies and dreams that she has to follow in her life. Her dreams were to graduate from a recognized popular university in London that drives every action. You will be surprised to watch how far a father will go to endure his only daughter’s dream.

“Angrezi Medium” by Homi Adajania, will try to reach the pulses of younger generations that are more sliding towards pursuing their further studies in foreign countries like London. Alike most children, Tarika wants to experience and enjoy the environment of studying in foreign countries. While her father, born and raised in Udaipur, Champak Bansal has a daily routine of bickering with his Ghasitaram brother Gopi (Deepak Dobriyal). Tarika wished to not end up like her father and want to chase her dreams along with exploring the outside world. So Champak vows to do whatever it takes to send his daughter for graduation in London. This act of true love redefines the relationship of a caring father and daughter. You will have to watch the movie “Angrezi Medium” to know whether Champak will be able to achieve his desired goal of sending her daughter abroad for further studies or her daughter will understand the myth of going to foreign countries for better studies.

Viewers claim that the first half was better than the second one and Irfan khan is slaying on the screen with his powerful performance. Overall, “Angrezi Medium” is one of the movies to be watched for at least once. Every person has their own unique taste, so you should check for yourself if the movie is worth watching or not.