Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Sullivan’s Crossing is a Canadian drama series that develops around romantic-comedy drama. Right now, the show runs for one season, and fans are wondering whether the show will renew for a second season. So if you are also wondering the same, this article will give you all the details about Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2.



In addition, the show has received balanced reviews from the audience and critics. Here, the first season of Sullivan’s Crossing has gathered 6.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is not bad for a show to renew for a second season.

Moreover, this article highlighted all the latest updates about Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2. Here we have added the release date, a list of cast members, a trailer, and a brief storyline for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 Release Date

The show makers, Robyn Carr and her team, have released only one season of Sullivan’s Crossing show. And many fans wonder whether the showrunners will bring a second run of the show.

However, as we all know, a show’s renewal depends on the previous season’s success ratio and the audience’s approval. And regarding that, the show has received a generally good response. But unfortunately, makers have not disclosed the official release date for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2.

According to some sources, the second season of Sullivan’s Crossing will premiere by the end of 2024, and the prevailing strikes can delay the production process of the forthcoming shows. So, for now, we can assume that Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 may get released by the end of 2024 or in the first half of 2025.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

When a show received the audience’s approval and above-average response, fans started speculating about the show’s renewal for the upcoming series. Sullivan’s Crossing is one such Canadian television drama series that follows a unique love connection and comedy drama.



The plot of Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 was adapted from Rubyn Carr Sullivan’s Crossing novel. The storyline introduced us to the lead character, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), a neurosurgeon.

As the story sped up, the lead character faces legal trouble, forcing her to return to her hometown in a rural part of Nova Scotia. Apart from the lead character, we have also been introduced to numerous cast members who have played a significant role in supporting the storyline.

In the first season of Sullivan’s Crossing, we have seen characters like, Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), Frank Cranebear (Tom Jackson), Edna (Cranebear), Harry Sullivan, a.k.a. Sully (Scott Patterson), and many others.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 Cast Members List

No matter how much a writer has put hard work and brainstorming into the screenwriting, it won’t provide the desired results until and unless a well-managed and organized team of actors and actresses. It is all about the chemistry and bond among the star casts that greatly entertain millions of audiences.

Here, we have added a complete list of Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 cast members; if there is a second season of this show, below mentioned actors and actresses may return to the forthcoming season.

Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

Scott Patterson as Harry Sullivan (Sully)

Lauren Hammersley as Connie Boyle

Lynda Boyd as Phoebe Lancaster

Peter Outerbridge as Walter

Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

Allan Hawco as Andrew Mathews

Reid Price as Rob

Lindura as Sydney Shandon

Dakota Taylor as Rafe Vadas

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we can expect Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 will bring some new talents as a supporting cast.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 Episode Title List

The showrunners have not shared the official release date for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2. Also, the makers have not announced the official episode headings for the upcoming season.

However, we have added the complete Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 list here. It will help you binge-watching all the episodes of the first season of Sullivan’s Crossing series.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 01 – Coming Home

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 02 – Homewrecker

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 03 – Detours

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 04 – Rock and a Hard Place

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 05 – Pressure Drop

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 06 – Boiling Point

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 07 – Second Chance

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 08 – Aftershock

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 09 – Can’t Help Falling

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 Episode 10 – Sins of the Father

Where to Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2?

Sullivan’s Crossing is a Canadian romantic-comedy drama series created by one of the most successful American authors Robyn Carr. The show runs for only one season, and fans anxiously await the second season.

Still, if you have recently discovered this Canadian rom-com drama series and are looking for the appropriate platform to binge-watch all the episodes, head to the CTV networks. Here, you will get all the Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 episodes. And, once the show makers drop the second run of Sullivan’s Crossing, it will be available on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2?

The number of episodes depends on the storyline, concept, and length of script writing. The show makers have not shared the number of episodes for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2.

However, according to the previous releases, we expect the forthcoming seasons of the Sullivan’s Crossing series will release approximately ten episodes.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 Production Team

We can not conclude this article without addressing the due credit to the team members. Sullivan’s Crossing is a Canadian romantic-comedy drama series created and developed by Robyn Carr. Initially, the show was adapted from her novel of the same.

Apart from that, Sullivan’s Crossing has also included a well-versed team of Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Mike Cosentino, and Hilary Martin. In addition to that, Kerri MacDonald, Adam Pettle, and John Callaghan served as the writer for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1. And Bradley Walsh, Gail Harvey, and T.W. Peacocke have worked as the directors for the show.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, the show makers have not shared the official release date for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2. Also, the official trailer is needed to be made available.

However, we have added an official trailer for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 here. So if you haven’t watched the first season of Sullivan’s Crossing, click on the link added above, and watch the Sullivan’s Crossing Season 1 official trailer. Further ahead, as soon as the show makers release the official trailer for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2, we will add it here.

Bottom Thoughts

So that’s all, readers! You have complete details about Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 release date. Undoubtedly, the show makers have delivered one of the most entertaining rom-com drama series. A well-written storyline and a perfect balance of light-hearted comedy and romantic cinematics make the show worth watching.

However, since the show was concluded on May 14, 2023, fans are eagerly waiting for the second run. But unfortunately, makers have not shared the official release date and other relevant information about Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2.

But don’t worry; once the creators reveal the official release date for the upcoming season of Sullivan’s Crossing, we will add it here. Until then, enjoy the first season and stay connected to our website for further details about shows like Sullivan’s Crossing and many others.