Prodigal Son Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Prodigal Son is an American drama television series. It is a procedural drama series. The series Prodigal Son includes crime, drama, and mystery.

The series Prodigal Son has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Prodigal Son.

Prodigal Son Season 3:

The series Prodigal Son follows the story of Malcolm Bright, who is one of the best criminal psychologist around and also uses his twisted genius in order to help the NYPD solve crimes.

Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series Prodigal Son. The series Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne, Halston Sage, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The series Prodigal Son was executively produced by Lee Toland Krieger, Sam Sklaver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Fedak, and Adam Kane.

The series Prodigal Son was produced by Jennifer Lence, Eileen Jones, Jason Sokoloff, and Jonathan Gabay. The running time of each episode of the series Prodigal Son varies from 43 to 46 minutes.

The series Prodigal Son was made under Berlanti Produtions, Warner Bros. Television, Fox Entertainment, Sklaverworth Productions, and VHPT! Co. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Prodigal Son.

The series Prodigal Son has arrived on Fox. There is no update or news about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Prodigal Son. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Prodigal Son includes a total of 20 episodes titled Pilot, Annihilator, Fear Response, Designer Complicity, The Trip, All Souls and Sadists, Q and A, Family Friend, Pied-A-Terre, Silent Night, Alone Time, Internal Affairs, Wait and Hope, Eye of the Needle, Death’s Door, The Job, Stranger Beside You, Scheherazade, The Professionals, and Like Father.

The series Prodigal Son was directed by Adam Kane, Chris Grismer, Omar Madha, Antonio Negret, Satya Bhabha, Dermott Downs, Lisa Robinson, Rob Bailey, Megan Griffiths, Rob Hardy, Leon Ichaso, Lee Toland Krieger, Valerie Weiss, Lily Mariye, Pamela Romanowsky, David S. Tuttman, Glen Winter, Marisol Adler, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

It was written by Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Wyatt Cain, Sabrina Deana-Roga, Lauriel Harte Marger, Elizabeth Peterson, Lisa Randolph, Lilla Zuckerman, Nora Zuckerman, Justin W. Lo, Alexis Siegel, Eileen Jones, Wendy Calhoun, Jeremy Carver, Marcus Dalzine, and Jeremy Powell.

If we get any other update or news about the third season of the series Prodigal Son, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Will Prodigal Son Season 3 Be Renewed or Not?

No, the series Prodigal Son will not be renewed for the third season. It is because the series Prodigal Son was canceled after two seasons.

It was canceled in May 2021. So, there is no chance of the release of the third season of the series Prodigal Son. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Prodigal Son.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Review:

The series Prodigal Son Season 2 has received a great response from the audience. It includes a total of 13 episodes titled It’s All in the Execution, Speak of the Devil, Alma Mater, Take Your Father to Work Day, Bad Manners, Head Case, Face Value, Ouroboros, The Killabustas, Exit Strategy, You Can Run, Sun and Fun, and The Last Weekend.

At the end of the second season of the series Prodigal Son, we have seen that Gil as well as Jessica tries to use audio surveillance in order to gain a verbal confession from Capshaw that she was the captor of Martin and also, not his potential next victim.

The restoration of Endrisa of previously wiped detail incriminates Capshaw for a few murders under her medical watch.

Martin also takes Malcolm to a Vermont town in order to beat the clock in saving the life of a young woman who is the new captive of The Woodsman whose unsolved case has a huanted Bright since his time with the FBI.

After that, Communicating with her father with the help of fax, Ainsley tries to help Dani as well as JT in order to rescue Malcolm and also capture both Martin and also The Woodsman who they find is the husband of the sheriff of the town who had enabled his killing spree.

Martin later flees the crime scene in order to elude law enforcement after he as well as Malcolm get caught by after subdue The Woodsman.

The try of Malcolm to bring his father back to justice ends at the time when he stabs Martin in self-defense. After that, Dani arrives after a few seconds and gets shocked to see what Malcolm did.

Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Prodigal Son.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Prodigal Son Season 3 below.

Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell Frank Harts as JT Tarmel Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly Michael Sheen as Martin Whitly Esau Pritchett as Mr. David Charlayne Woodard as Gabrielle Le Deux Molly Griggs as Eve Blanchard Dermot Mulroney as Nicholas Endicott Armando Acevedo as Hector Alan Gary as Burt Christian Borle as Friar Pete Catherine Zeta-Jones as Vivian Capshaw

Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series Prodigal Son.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of the series Prodigal Son Season 3 is not announced yet. The series Prodigal Son Season 3 is not confirmed yet.

Here's to an incredible season. Rewatch Prodigal Son anytime: https://t.co/vwqhLB2qux pic.twitter.com/KWnggnW5Br — Prodigal Son (@prodigalsonfox) May 19, 2021

If the third season of the series Prodigal Son announces, we can expect it somewhere in 2022. If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series Prodigal Son, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

The first season of the series Prodigal Son was aired from 23rd September 2019 to 27th April 2020 on Fox. The second season of the series Prodigal Son was aired from 12th January 2021 to 18th May 2021 on Fox.

Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Prodigal Son.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Prodigal Son Season 3 has not arrived yet. It is because the third season of the series Prodigal Son is not confirmed yet.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Prodigal Son.

