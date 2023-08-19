Ridley Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need To Know

Ridley is a British Crime drama series created and written by Paul Mattew Thompson and two other writers, Julia Gilbert, and Jonathan Fisher. The first season of Ridley was released on 28th August 2022, with four episodes. Apart from this, if we talk about the IMDb rating of the Ridley series, it is 7.2 out of 10, which is very impressive.

Later, the show's maker also announced another season of the series, but now, the makers were all busy making season 2.

Thus, this article will discuss all the essential information about the Ridley Season 2s release date, storyline, Cast members, etc.

Ridley Season 2 Release Date:

Ridley is one of the excellent Crime drama series created and Written by Paul Matthew Thompson. The first season of Ridley was released on 28th August 2022; consisting of four episodes; after its last episode, The Numbered Days, which was released on 18th of September 2022, the makers announced the renewal of Ridley Season 2.

Thus, for now, we are not having any other important information about the Ridley Series’ forthcoming season 2 because the production work of season 2 is still underway. Also, here we can say that the potential release date of Ridley Season 2 is by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Ridley Series Storyline Overview:

Ridley is one of the fan's favorite series, with an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10, and that too, after releasing the first season only. Now, we all know that Ridley Season 1 is four episode season; every episode lasts more than two hours.

Now it mainly follows Alex Ridley, who is assigned to solve all the criminal cases with sufficient proof. Also, the makers here added a new, more complicated twist and turned in every episode.

Hence, in the first episode, we have shown that Alex is ready to investigate one of the mysterious deaths of a young woman buried on the moors; the same investigation is followed in episode 2.

Also, in episode 3, new and shocking twists open up about the women’s murder case, indicating some connections with the Jazz brother 40 years ago. And in the last episode, we show Carol and Ridley again getting another murder mystery case; this time, it is about a man who fell from the balcony and died.

Ridley Season 2 Expected Plotline:

Ridley is entirely a criminal drama-based British series superbly created and written by Paul Matthew Thompson. After the renewal news of the Ridley Season 2, the audiences cannot control their excitement to know all the updates about the Ridley Series.

Thus, here one thing is pretty clear Alex Ridley will again come back to solve the other criminal case. Based on season 1, we saw that each episode of the Ridley series lasts more than two hours, and each comes up with a new case mystery to solve.

Therefore, the forthcoming season will add many more twists and turns to Ridley Season 2. Also, we are still looking for more official updates; we will share them with you all when we get any.

Ridley Season 2 Cast Members:

We all know fans' excitement about the exact list of cast members, right? But, another thing for the present moment is that the show makers are yet to disclose the actual list of cast members, that is, who will play a crucial role in Ridley Season 2.

Thus, the following is the complete list of the Ridley Season 1s cast members, which we have shared below, with the hope that all the Ridley fans can watch most of the same cast members in Season 2 too.

Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley

George Bukhari as DC Darren Lakhan

Terence Maynard as DCI Paul Goodwin

Bronagh Waugh as DI Carol Farman

Georgie Glen as Dr. Wendy Newstone

Bhavna Limbachia as Geri Farman

Julie Graham as Annie Marling

Aidan McArdle as Michael Flannery

Kitty Watson as Ella Ridley

Tareq Al-Jeddal as Jack Farman

Jacquetta May as Kate Ridley

Steve Holness

Jack Deam as Duncan Darwin

Joanna Riding as Eve Marbury

Besides this, there might be a possibility that the show's creators will introduce some new members, too, for Ridley Season 2.

Ridley Season 2 List of Episodes:

We completely understand your eagerness to know all the latest information about your favorite series' upcoming season. But, all the members were recently busy in the production work for Ridley Season 2.

Also, they should have shared further information about the Ridley Season 2s exact list of episodes. So, here we can assume that Ridley season 2 also has four episodes, just like season 1.

Episode 01: “The Peaceful Garden”

Episode 02: “Hospitality”

Episode 03: “Swansong”

Episode 04: “The Numbered Days”

However, until any other episode information, here we are sharing with you the list of episodes of season 1, along with their title names; we hope that the readers can easily find some essential hints about the individual episode by reading the title.

Ridley Season 2 Production Team:

Ridley is one of the super Police Procedural series, created and written by Paul Matthew Thompson, along with two other writers, Julia Gilbert and Jonathan Fisher, and Noreen Kershaw, Paul Gay, and VBryn Higgins directed the series.

Now, if we talk about the production team members, the series has Ingrid Goodwin as an executive producer; and Juliet Charlesworth as the producer of the Ridley series. Ridley is well associated with one famous production company, West Road Pictures.

We all know that the location of any series is also vital, so Ridley most of the shooting scenes take place in Lancashire, Yorkshire. Apart from this, the series has many other production members, including editors, cinematographers, and more, who have played a vital role in making the series successful.

Where to Watch Ridley Season 2?

We all know the official streaming platform of the Ridley Series, ITV, where released Ridley Season 1; the new upcoming season will also be released on the same platform.

Besides ITV, Ridley fans can watch season 1 on a few more streaming sites, like Prime Videos, Spectrum TV, and Vudu.

Ridley Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, we all know that the production work of Ridley Season 2 is still ongoing; therefore, at the present moment, we are not having any teaser or trailer updates for the same.

But nothing to worry about guys, as here we are already sharing the link to the Ridley Season 1s trailer; hoping you all feel joy watching it.

Final Words:

Are you ready to watch another season of one of the famous British Crime drama series, created and written by Paul Matthew Thompson, along with two more writers, Julia Gilbert and Jonathan Fisher.

Whenever we talk about the Ridley series with their fans, they always show their interest in knowing a single thing about the series, like who will going to play a role in its upcoming season, also what new criminal cases will be added from the side of makers, what kind of twists and turns been added; and more questions arose in their fans mind.

Also, the fans deeply fallin' in love with the excellent performance of Ridley's lead character Alex Ridley, whose role is played by Adrain Dunbar.

But for now, we are still looking for further exact information about Ridley Season 2. Also, in this article, we have discussed all the latest and relevant information about the Ridley Forthcoming season, whose potential release date is by the end of 2023; or by early 2024, then the expected plotlines, cast members, list of episodes, etc. were already mentioned in this article.

