Star Wars Squadron, FIFA and more: Everything announced on EA Play Live

EA has several novelties for its catalog in 2020.

The developer announced June 19 at its annual online event, EA Play Live, the trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons, the arrival of EA Sports FIFA 21 and the return of the saga Skate.

The star of the presentation was Star Wars: Squadrons, a first person space combat game set in the Star Wars universe. The game will feature an option for five-on-five multiplayer combat and also a story mode based on the events that took place after the movie. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Star Wars: Squadrons It will be available on October 2, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and computers through Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

At the event it was also announced that the popular soccer game, FIFA 21, will arrive for everyone on October 9, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and computer through Steam and Origin. According to EA it will reach Google Stadia this winter.

EA also announced the arrival of Apex Legends For the Nintendo Switch in the fall, the free battle royale will also offer cross-platform play, from Steam to Origin, via PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Finally, the company announced that it is working on a sequel to Skate, la saga released in 2007 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 that has three different titles. EA did not show any trailer for the game but Chris Parry and Deran Chung, two of those responsible for the saga, were responsible for giving the news in a video.