Sprint users can participate to win a Tesla with T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s rewards plan, known as T-Mobile Tuesdays, welcomes Sprint users just in time to take advantage of the summer offer program, such as discounts at establishments and services such as Redbox, Burger King and Postmates, in addition to offering them the opportunity to win over $ 2 million in prizes, including a Tesla Model 3.

“We believe that customers should not spend more or accumulate points to be appreciated, especially at this time. At T-Mobile, we try to thank you simply because you are with us … and we are with you,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T Mobile.

T-Mobile’s summer rewards program kicks off on June 23 with the raffle of twenty Samsung Galaxy A71. Throughout the summer, T-Mobile will offer a total of $ 100,000 in prize money, plus the opportunity to win you a Tesla Model 3.

The operator will also offer free food every week, three months of Postmates Unlimited service, unlimited access to MyTelemedicine health service, discounts at gas stations and will give away official merchandise from T-Mobile. To participate, users must download the T-Mobile app, available on iOS and Android, and review it every Tuesday — starting June 23 — to participate in T-Mobile Tuesdays.