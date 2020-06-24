Spotify could add music videos

Erin Carson / CNET



Spotify could offer one more service along with music on streaming.

The service is testing the option of adding music videos, according to security researcher Jane Manchun Wong on June 23. Wong posted on his Twitter account a screenshot showing that Spotify would already be working on the implementation of this new video content.

In the image provided by the engineer you can see a tab system in the playback interface that includes, in addition to the already available Canvas mode (a video in a loop format of a few seconds in length), a new video mode. It is possible that by clicking on this option, you can see the music video corresponding to the song being played.

Wong is known for revealing hidden functions in applications such as Twitter or Instagram, but at the moment we cannot take this information as completely true, since Spotify has not officially mentioned anything about this possible function, which could equal competitors like Apple Music. or YouTube Music, which currently includes videos in its catalogs.

Spotify adds 130 million subscribers and the total number of users, considering subscribers and users of the version is 286 million according to company figures reported in April. Compared, Apple Music added in January of this year 70 millions of subscribers.

