Netrikann Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Netrikann is an Indian film. The film Netrikann includes crime, thriller, drama, and mystery. The meaning of the title Netrikann is The Third Eye.

The film Netrikann is based on a 2011 South Korean Film named Blind. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Netrikann.

Netrikann:

The film Netrikann is full of crime and thrillers. The film Netrikann has received 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Netrikann follows the story of a blind woman and a serial killer. A cat and mouse game starts between the two.

The film Netrikann was directed by Milind Rau. It was produced by Vignesh Shivan and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The film Netrikann stars Nayanthara, Ajmal Ameer, Manikandan R. Achari, and Sharan Shakti.

R. D. Rajasekhar did the cinematography of the film Netrikann. It was edited by Lawrence Kishore. The film Netrikann was made under Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures. Disney+ Hostar distributed the film Netrikann.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Netrikann is a Tamil movie. There is one song in the film Netrikann titled Ithuvum Kadanthu Pogum. It was released in June 2021.

If we get any other update about the film Netrikann, we will update it here. Let’s see the cast of the film Netrikann.

Netrikann Cast:

Find the cast of the film Netrikann below.

Nayanthara as Durga Manikandan R. Achari Ajmal Ameer Sharan Shakti Lizzie Antony

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Netrikann.

Netrikann Release Date:

The film Netrikann arrived today, on 13th August 2021, on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film Netrikann arrived in the Tamil language.

The film Netrikann was announced by Vignesh Shivan. The film Netrikann just leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. It is available there to watch for free in HD. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Netrikann.

Netrikann Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the Tamil film Netrikann below. It was released on 29th July 2021 by DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.