Daniel Craig Beats Dwayne Johnson in the List of Highest-Paid Actors of 2021

Recently, Daniel Craig has been on the top of the list of highest-paid actors of 2021. He crossed the famous actor Dwayne Johnson with 100 Million USD.

According to some news, Daniel Craig made his money from Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3. On the other side, Dwayne Johnson has earned 50 Million USD from a Holiday-themed action movie of Amazon named Red One.

After Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington are in the row. They both have earned 40 Million USD for their movies named King Richard and The Little Things, respectively.

After that, Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg have earned 30 Million USD for Netflix’s movies named Don’t Look Up and Spenser Confidential.

On the sixth rank, there is an actress named Jennifer Lawrence, who has earned 25 Million USD from the film Don’t Look Up. Other actresses who include in the list of top 10 Highest paid movies stars include Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, and Ryan Gosling.

Julia Roberts has earned 25 Million USD from Leave the World Behind. Sandra Bullock has earned 20 Million USD from The Lost City of D. Ryan Gosling has earned 20 Million USD from The Gray Man.

After that, Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt come. They have earned 20 Million USD for Thor: Love and Thunder and Bullet Train, respectively.

On the other side, Michael B. Jordan has earned 15 Million USD from Without Remorse, and Tom Cruise has earned 13 Million USD from Top Gun: Maverick.

The list also includes Keanu Reeves at 15th rank as he has earned 12 to 14 Million USD from The Matrix 4. Chris Pine has earned around 11.5 Million USD from Dungeons and Dragons.

Robert Pattinson has earned 3 Million USD from The Batman. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

