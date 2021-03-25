Asur Season 2 Release Date, Plot and cast

An Indian`s first suspenseful dark thriller asur .which is also debut series of our Bollywood`s finest actor Arshad Warsi. We have seen him in most comedy movies, but in this series, he gave the best of his performance.

This is series goes around CBI officer who tries to solve serial killings simultaneously goes through a tough time and serial killer who have idealogy from Indian mythology and killing people to spread propaganda across the world.

Asur Season 2 Release Date

It is a very taboo concept,, but makers have deliberately tried to give depth to this concept, and actor have enriched it asur was under-hyped. Still, the word of mouth and covid 19 lockdowns gave it a binge-worthy as per report next season will be released next year after Arshad Warsi completes Akshay Kumar’s, Bachapan Pandey.

So we just have to wait for that long and it’s worth waiting series. The first season has created enough spark to get to know about Indian mythology, which is very complicated and leesonful.

Release date of the second season

Voot has not officially this show but as per Arshad Warsi’s statement, it would be in the first quarter of 2022. No official cast member has been declared but this would be definitely seen again.

Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajput

Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair

Anupriya Goenka as Naina Nair

Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed

Amey Wagh as Rasool Shaikh

Pawan Chopra as Shashank Awasthi

Vishesh Bansal as Shubh

What about the plot of next season

Well, there is nothing much know about the plot but as shown in the end credits of the final episode the way the shubh looked to DJ, its look they once again face each other and what if Nikhil will accompany shubh because he believes that those murders and death of his daughter was his fault.

We will get to know more about Nusrat and the relation between Nikhil and her but we will miss the character like lolark who was killed while trying to capture Rasool.