Commando Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything

Commando is an Indian action-packed crime thriller drama series. The first season of Commando premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11, 2023; now, fans are highly excited for the second season.

If you are also looking for the show’s renewal for a second season, this article will provide you with all the latest information about Commando Season 2.

However, let’s look at the show’s popularity before moving ahead. Commando Season 1 has received 6.1/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. If you are fond of action, crime, and thriller drama, then 2023 released Commando Season 1 will entertain you the most.

In this article, you will find the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Commando Season 2. So, read this article completely to get all the latest information about Commando Season 2.

Commando Season 2 Release Date

Currently, Commando Season 1 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the fans who have already enjoyed the first season are wondering whether the show will release for a second season.

However, as we all know, a show’s renewal for a second season often depends on the audience’s approval and the success of the previous seasons. The Commando Season 1 has received a good response from the viewers.

Unfortunately, the show makers have yet to release the official release date for Commando Season 2. And it’s quite evident because it’s been just a few days since we received the first season of the Commando series. Right now, the show is under the evaluation process.

Makers are currently observing the statics of watch hours and the audience’s response. In addition to that, the renewal of a series usually takes six to eight months into production so for now, fans have to settle with only one season of the Commando Series. We can assume that the forthcoming season of the Commando Series will be released by the end of 2024 or in the first half of 2025.

Commando Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Commando combines action, crime, and thriller drama series perfectly. This Indian-Hindi drama series was created and developed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The first season premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11, 2023.



The plot of Commando Season 1 revolves around Commando Virat Singh (Prem Parija) and his mission in Pakistan, where his best friend Kshitij Mehra is captured due to the mission’s failure.

In addition to that, Commando Season 1 has also featured many prolific cast members. The cast members include Bhavana Reddy (Adah Sharma), Smita (Shreya Chaudhary), Kshitij Mehra (Vaibhav Tatwa), Sagar (Ishtiyak Khan), Tina Mehra (Manini Chadha), and many others.

The overall storyline revolves around an intense action drama series, which is why fans are expecting the show’s renewal for the Commando Series. Furtherahead, in the below section, we have added trailer updates and a list of production team members for Commando Season 1.

Commando Season 2 Cast Members List

Since the show maker, Vipul Shah and his team dropped the first installment of the Commando Series, many fans have been looking for the cast members for the upcoming season.

However, the makers have not shared the list of cast members for Commando Season 2. Therefore, here we have added a complete list of cast members of Commando Season 1.

Prem Parija as Virat Singh

Shreya Chaudhary as Smita

Vaibhav Tatwawadi as Kshitij Mehra

Adah Sharma as Bhavana Reddy

Mukesh Chhabra as Abbas

Manini Chadha as Tina Mehra

Shaji Choudhary as Faheem

Ishtiyak Khan as Sagar

Amit Sial as Jaffer Hassan

Tigmanshu Dhulia as Bakshi

Amit Bhardwaj as Rehman

Sangramsingh Thakur as Pakistani Electrician

Apart from the cast above, the showmakers may feature new faces for Commando Season 2.

Commando Season 2 Episode Title List

Currently, makers have not shared the official release date and other information about Commando Season 2; therefore, we have added a list of episodes of Commando Season 1 below.

Commando Season 2 Episode 01 – The Dance of Death

Commando Season 2 Episode 02 – Bring It On

Commando Season 2 Episode 03 – Death Trap

Commando Season 2 Episode 04 – The Great Escape

Where to Watch Commando Season 2?

Commando is an Indian-Hindi drama series. As its name suggests, the Commando drama series revolves around an action thriller storyline. It’s been just a few days since the showmakers dropped the first season of the Commando series.

However, if you have recently discovered this show and have yet to watch the first season of Commando, go to Disney+ Hotstar and watch all the episodes of Commando Season 1. In addition, if and when there is a second season of the Commando series, it will also be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Commando Season 2?

Generally, the number of episodes depends on various factors. It includes certain parameters where the makers decide the number of episodes for a series renewal.



The showmakers have not announced the official release date, episodes, and number of episodes for the upcoming seasons. Therefore, we can not predict the exact number of episodes for Commando Season 2.

But still, according to previous releases, we can expect the forthcoming season of Commando Season 2, which will also be released with four to six episodes.

Commando Season 2 Makers Team

Commando is an Indian-Hindi drama series. The first season of the Commando series is the complete package of action-thriller drama. The show was created and developed by famous Indian screenwriter and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

In addition to that, Sanjay Joshi, Murali Nallappa, and Krishnan Nallappa are the writers of Commando Season 1. On the other hand, Avinash Singh and Vijay N Verma have developed the show’s storyline.

Commando Season 2 Official Trailer Release

It has been just a few days since the show maker, Vipul Shah, and his team dropped the first season of Commando, and many fans are looking for the show’s renewal.

Unfortunately, the showrunners have not confirmed the second season of the Commando series.

However, if you haven’t watched the first season of the Commando series, click on the link above and watch the official trailer of the Commando Season 1. Once the show makers and streaming platform release the trailer for Commando Season 2, we will add it here.

Final Thoughts

Finally, we are at the ending section of this article and hope you have read this article to the end. People often make assumptions about the forthcoming seasons when a show gains a positive response from the audience.

Similarly, Commando Season 1 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11, 2023, and fans are now expecting the show’s renewal for a second season. Unfortunately, the showmakers have not disclosed the official release date for Commando Season 2. Therefore, fans have to wait till the official announcement.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates; we will provide you with all the latest information about Commando Season 2. Stay connected to our website to get all the updates about your favorite shows.