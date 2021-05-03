Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Vote Result: Who is Leading?

The reality tv show named Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was released on 14th February 2021. The show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is currently airing on Asianet.

Mohanlal is hosting the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. You can also watch the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 on Disney Plus Hotstar at 09:30 PM IST.

The voting was recently started,, and we have mentioned all the details about the voting and nominated contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. So, read the complete article to get all the details about BB Malayalam Season 3 vote results and nominations.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nominated Contestants of Week 11 include Anoop, Rithu Manthra, Soorya Menon, Dimple Bhal, Sai Vishnu, and Sandhya Manoj.

The official vote result is not declared yet. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s see the vote result in percentage as of 3rd May 2021.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Vote Result – 3rd May 2021:

Dimpal Bhal – 20.57% Noby Marcose – 12.46% Rithu Manthra – 14.17% Soorya J. Menon – 7.60% Manikuttan – 10.82% Kidiam Firoz – 6.00% Sai Vishnu – 9.37% Ramzan Muhammed – 4.33% Firoz Khan – 1.07% Anoop Krishnan – 2.82% Sajna Firoz – 5.63% Adony T. John – 0.89% Sandhya Manoj – 0.89%

Let’s see the contestant list of the popular tv show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestant List:

Noby Marcose Firoz Azeez Majiziya Bhanu Lekshmi Jayan Anoop Krishnan Ramzan Muhammed Sandhya Manoj Bhagyalakshmi Dimple Bhal Manikuttan Soorya Menon Sai Vishnu Adoney John Rithu Manthra Firoz Khan Michelle Ann Daniel Remya Panickar Angel Thomas Sajna Firoz

Anoop Krishnan was the house captain of 12th Week in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Let’s talk about the evicted contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Evicted Constantants:

Remya Panickar Adoney John Sandhya Manoj Firoz K & Sajna Bhagyalakshmi Majiziya Bhanu Angel Thomas Michelle Ann Daniel Lekshmi Jayan

Dimpal Bhal is currently in the leading position in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. If we see the top five contestants, it includes Dimpal Bhal, Noby Marcose, Rithu Manthra, Soorya J. Menon, and Manikuttan.

Dimpal Bhal is currently in the leading position in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. If we see the top five contestants, it includes Dimpal Bhal, Noby Marcose, Rithu Manthra, Soorya J. Menon, and Manikuttan.

The tv show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was announced on 1st February 2021.

