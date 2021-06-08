Sherni Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Sherni is a Hindi thriller film. The shooting of the film Sherni was started in Madhya Pradesh on 3rd March 2020.

Sherni All We Know So Far

The film Sherni includes action, drama, and thriller. In the film Sherni, there is a Forest Officer who wants to balance in this conflicted world of man-animal. She also seeks a hostile environment. It is a much-awaited film.

Nature and Man fight with that Forest Officer because she tries to catch a disturbed tigress with her team.

The film Sherni was directed by Amit V. Masurkar. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Amit Masurkar.

The film Sherni was written by Amit Masurkar and Yashasvi Mishra. Aastha Tiku gave the story of the film Sherni.

Vidya Balan is in the lead role in the film Sherni. Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar gave the background score in the film Sherni. Bandish Projekt composed the songs for the film Sherni.

Rakesh Haridas completed the cinematography of the film Sherni, and it was edited by Dipika Karla. The film Sherni was made under T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Amazon Prime Video distributed the film Sherni.

There is no news or update about the second part of the film Sherni. If we get any update about it, we will update it here. Let’s see the cast of the film Sherni.

Sherni Cast:

See the cast of the film Sherni below.

Vidya Balan as a Forest Officer Vijay Raaz Brijendra Kala Mukul Chaddha as Pawan Sharat Saxena Ila Arun as Pawan’s Mother Neeraj Kabi as Nangia Ashwini Ladekar as Female Forest Guard Satyakam Anand as P.K. Mukesh Prajapati as Forest Guard Ram Rawat as GK Crony Lokesh Mittal as DFO Mohan Shivanshu Mehta as Prem Aradhna Paraste as Aruna

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Sherni.

Sherni Release Date:

The film Sherni was released on 18th June 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. If we get any updates about the film Sherni, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Sherni.

Sherni Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Sherni below. It was released on 4th June 2021 by T-Series. Let’s watch it.

