Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an American film. It is a superhero film that includes action, adventure, and fantasy.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the 25th film in the MCU. It will release as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Let’s get all the details about the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

The film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows the story of Shang-Chi. He is the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu.

He has to confront his past after getting drawn into the Ten Rings organization. The film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Dave Callaham and Destin Daniel Cretton did the screenplay of the film. The film is based on an American comic book Shang-Chi by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin.

Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz produced the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film is made under Marvel Studios. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributed the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Let’s see the cast of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Cast:

Find the cast of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below.

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi Awkwafina as Katy Meng’er Zhang as Xialing Fala Chen as Jiang Li Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist Benedict Wong as Wong Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan Tony Leung as Wenwu – The Mandarin

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Release Date:

The film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was first premiered on 16th August 2021 in Los Angeles. It will be released on 3rd September 2021 in the United States.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below. It was released on 25th June 2021 by Marvel Entertainment.

