Midnight Mass Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Midnight Mass is an upcoming American tv series. The series Midnight Mass is full of drama, mystery, and horror. We expect that the series Midnight Mass will receive a great response from the audience.

Midnight Mass is a supernatural horror television series. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass:

The series Midnight Mass includes miraculous events, and frightening omens, after the young priest.

The series Midnight Mass will arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. The series Midnight Mass was created and directed by Mike Flanagan.

The series Midnight Mass stars Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, and Hamish Linklater. The series Midnight Mass was executively produced by Jeff Howard, Trevor Macy, and Mike Flanagan.

The series Midnight Mass was made under Intrepid Pictures. If we get any other update about the series Midnight Mass, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass Cast:

See the cast of the series Midnight Mass below.

Zach Gilford as Riley Flynn Kate Siegel as Erin Greene Henry Thomas as Ed Flynn Rahul Abburi as Ali Hassan Michael Trucco as Chief Bullard Samantha Sloyan as Bev Keane Alex Essoe Rahul Kohli as Sheriff Hassan Crystal Balint Matt Biedel Igby Rigney as Warren Flynn Annarah Shephard Kristin Lehman as Annie Flynn Robert Longstreet as Joe Collie Hamish Linklater as Father Paul Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sarah Gunning

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass Release Date:

The series Midnight Mass will be released on 24th September 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. The production of the series Midnight Mass was about to start in March 2020.

But it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was started on 17th August 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. It was completed on 15th December 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass Trailer:

Let’s watch the teaser trailer of the series Midnight Mass below. It was released by Netflix on 9th August 2021.

