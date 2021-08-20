Satellite Rights of KGF: Chapter 2 Sold to Zee – Bangalore News

The much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 will soon be released. We expect that it will be released later this year. The official release date of the film KGF: Chapter 2 will soon be announced.

Recently, Zee Entertainment has acquired satellite right of the film KGF: Chapter 2. Four channels, including Zee Telugu, Zee Tamil, Zee Kannada, and Zee Keralam, have bagged the satellite rights of the film KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the film KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2021. The budget of the film KGF: Chapter 2 is 100 Crores INR.

The film KGF: Chapter 2 was written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda produced the film KGF: Chapter 2.

The film KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tandon. KGF: Chapter 2 is a much-awaited film of the year.

All fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film KGF: Chapter 2. If we get any other update about the release of the film KGF: Chapter 2, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website daily.

The film KGF: Chapter 1 has received a great response from the audience. So, it seems that the film KGF: Chapter 2 will also receive a good response from the audience.

In the film KGF: Chapter 2, Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon are playing the main role. The film KGF: Chapter 2 was made under Hombale Films.

KRG Studios, Prithviraj Productions, Excel Entertainment, AA Films, Dream Warrior Pictures, and Sri Venkateswara Creations will distribute the film KGF: Chapter 2.

The film KGF: Chapter 2 was about to release on 23rd October 2020, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film KGF: Chapter 2 will arrive in several languages such as Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. If we get any other update about the film KGF: Chapter 2, we will add it here.

