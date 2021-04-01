Sarpatta Parambarai Release Date and What to Expect?

The film Sarpatta Parambhai will include the culture of boxing in the 1980s. There is a fight between two powerful clans; Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai in North Chennai.

Sarpatta Parambarai is a sports drama film in the Tamil language. The release date of the film Sarpatta Parambarai is not released yet.

The first title of the film was Sarpatta, but later it was changed to Sarpatta Parambarai. The first look poster of the film Sarpatta Parambarai was revealed on 3rd December 2020.

The cast of the film Sarpatta Parambarai will include Arya as Kabilan, Dushara Vijayan as Mariamma, Anupama Kumar as Bakkiyam, Pasupathy as Rangan Vaathiyar, Kalaiyarasan as Vetriselvan, Sanchana Natarajan as Lakshmi, John Kokken as Vembuli, Santhosh Prathap as Raman, John Vijay as Kevin – Daddy, Kaali Venkat as Koni Chandran, Shabeer Kallarakkal as Dancing Rose, and Vettai Muthukumar as Thanigai.

The film Sarpatta Parambarai will be released in 2021. The exact date will soon reveal. The film Sarpatta Parambarai was directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Shanmugam Dhakshanraj.

Santhosh Narayanan gave the music in the upcoming Tamil film Sarpatta Parambarai. Murali G. did the cinematography, and Selva RK completed the editing of the film Sarpatta Parambarai.

The film was completed under Neelam Productions and K9 Studios. It will be released in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. It will soon be theatrically released.

