Sara Ali Khan relives her trips to the beach and mountains with her BFF through stunning throwback PHOTOSSara Ali Khan relives her trips to the beach and mountains with her BFF through stunning throwback PHOTOS

Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared old memories from her trips with her best friend on social media, and fans were left in awe of their mystical bond. The Atrangi Re star is among the big-name stars who enjoy an enormous fan following on social media.

The talented actress Sara Ali Khan enjoys sharing glimpses into her personal and professional life via her social media handle and she never fails to make her fans drool. The pictures Sara usually shares on her social media pages are often from trips where she has gone with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan or close friends.

Since the actress is busy with work, she surely is missing the good old traveling days, so in order to relive those old times, she recently uploaded adorable throwback photos with her best friend.

She reposted one of her best friend’s Instagram photos on the occasion as she relieved those memories with her best friend, Jehan Hands. As we could see in the photo collage, we were able to see Sara with her bestie in two different locations.

In the first photo, Sara appeared to be posing soar above the gorgeous snow-clad mountains. She was seen in a hoodie and jeans while posing with her best friend amid the hills in the throwback photo. On another occasion, Sara was photographed having fun at the beach with her best friend.

The Atrangi Re star was seen clad in a white crop top with shorts as she sat on a rock at the beach to pose with her bestie in the second photo. The two trips seem to have been very significant chapters in Sara’s travel diary.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

While for work, Sara has been busy with work. In her recent filming with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar for Atrangi Re, she has been incredibly busy. In the past few days, she has been reliving the memories and sharing throwback photos of the set with Dhanush and Akshay.

The cast includes Aanand L Rai, Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan. It will be released on August 6, 2021. In addition to this, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama.