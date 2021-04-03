“KGF” Actor Yash Fears One Person The Most, Find Out Who!!

One of the most popular and amazing movies, “KGF” Star Yash, as you all know has a humongous fan following. But each and every fan of any actor will definitely want to know everything about his favorite actor, right?

Today, you will know something that will surprise or even give some of you goosebumps when we will tell you about the Macho Kannada Star Yash to have a fear of only one person. You will be as curious as every relative of Yash to know who that person is that can scare the hell out of him. The tough and muscular man, Yash was seen to fight brutally and kicking the buts of villans in the biggest hit “KGF”. So it will be a little unbelievable that Yash will have a fear of something and particular some person in his real life.

The one and the only person that the Handsome and Dashing Star of KGF fears is Radhika Pandit, his beloved wife. Yash has revealed it himself that he fears his wife the most and who knows it better than Yash himself.

It was an award function organized by the online entertainment portal held in Chennai where Superstar Yash has revealed his deepest secret. He revealed in front of the entire audience that the one person that can fear Yash is Radhika Pandit, his wife. Yash added that her wife erupts in anger when he steps home late.

The host of the awards show enquired if Yash has to say anything to his beloved wife, Radhika Pandit who is sitting at home. Then Yash said that he is a little worried about missing his return flight back home because if he turns up late at home then there will be full action at home. He also added that he can handle every kind of action on the screen but it is a little difficult to tolerate it at home.

Yash keeps inspiring people to stay home during this COVID-19 lockdown. He is such a gentleman on screen as well as off-screen.