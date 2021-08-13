Airport Tycoon Codes 2021 – All the Latest Codes and Steps to Redeem
Here we mentioned the list of active codes for the game Roblox Airport Tycoon. With the use of these codes, you can get pets, coins, items, gems, etc., that are available in the game Airport Tycoon.
Roblox is an online game. It was launched in 2006. Roblox Corporation developed and published the game. Let’s see the list of active codes for Airport Tycoon 2021.
Active Codes for Airport Tycoon 2021:
Find the active codes for Roblox Airport Tycoon 2021 below.
- 20K – 200000 Cash
- UPDATE9 – 20000 Cash
- BLIMP – 200000 Cash
- OSCAR – 123456 Cash
- TREAT – 33333 Cash
- BLOXYCOLA – 100000 Cash
- CLIFFHANGER – 100000 Cash
- INSTA – Some Cash
- UPDATE5 – 50000 Cash
- 50MIL – Free Cash
- FIREBALL – 40000 Cash
- BOATS – 50000 Cash
- 10MIL – Free Cash
- AIRPORT – 15000 Cash
- CHIP – 10000 Cash
- CASHPASS – 222200 Cash
- WHALETUBE – 100000 Cash
- 200MIL – 200000 Cash
- UPDATE8 – 200000 Cash
- HALLOW – 66666 Cash
- WARTHOG – 100000 Cash
- ERACE – Some Cash
- MEGAWHALE – 40000 Cash
- ROCKET – 50000 Cash
- BLUEWHALE – 40000 Cash
- FREEMOOLAH – 40000 Cash
- S3LKRONS – 25000 Cash
- MOBILE – 15000 Cash
- SUSHI – 20000 Cash
Let’s see some previously active codes of Airport Tycoon 2021.
If we get any other update about the working codes for Airport Tycoon 2021, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website. Let’s see the steps to redeem the codes in Airport Tycoon 2021.
Steps to Redeem Airport Tycoon 2021 Codes:
Generally, the codes gets expired in sometime. So, you have to make the correct use of the codes in the game Airport Tycoon because no one knows the active time of the codes.
So, you should make use of these codes before expiry. Let’s see the steps to redeem the codes in the game Airport Tycoon 2021.
- Open Airport Tycoon 2021 and find the Twitter icon on the left side.
- Now, enter the code you want to use.
- After that, click on the redeem button.
- Now, wait for sometime to get rewards.
