Only Murders in the Building TV Series Review – Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is an American television series. The series Only Murders in the Building includes comedy, crime, and drama.

We expect that the second season of the series, Only Murders in the Building, will soon be announced. Maybe it will be announced after the release of the first season of the series Only Murders in the Building.

There are a total of eight episodes in the series Only Murders in the Building. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building:

Steve Martin and John Hoffman created the series Only Murders in the Building. In the series Only Murders in the Building, there are three strangers – Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short.

The three share an obsession with true crime, and later, they find themselves caught up in one. The three are in the main roles in the series Only Murders in the Building.

The series Only Murders in the Building was made under Rhode Island Ave. Productions, 20th Television, and 40 Share Productions.

The series Only Murders in the Building will arrive on Hulu. The filming of the series Only Murders in the Building was started on 3rd December 2020 in New York City. It was completed in April 2021.

All episodes of the series Only Murders in the Building include a different and unique title. If we get any other update about the series Only Murders in the Building, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building Cast:

Find the cast of the series Only Murders in the Building below.

Steve Martin as Charles Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora Martin Short as Oliver Amy Ryan Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Nathan Lane Sting as Himself

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building Release Date:

The series Only Murders in the Building will be aired between 31st August 2021 to 5th October 2021 on the OTT platform Hulu.

It seems that the series Only Murders in the Building will receive a good response from the audience. Selena Gomez joined the cast of the series Only Murders in the Building in August 2020.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Only Murders in the Building below.

