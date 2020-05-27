RASHMIKA MANDANNA- Wiki, Age, Family and News

Rashmika Mandanna is a very popular and famous actress in the South Indian cinema industry. She is very popularly known in Telugu and Kannada films. She was born on 5th April 1996, so as per the current date she is 24 years old. Because of her beauty and acting, she was called ‘Karnataka Crush’ by the Kannada media. Rashmika Mandanna is one of the very few actresses who has been able to achieve a net Rs 1 billion in a very limited amount of time because of her passion and focus on acting. She is a very generous and humble actress in Telugu and Kannada film industry.

Her early life and education

Rashmika Mandanna was the eldest daughter of Suman Mandanna and Madan Mandanna. She was born in 1996 in Virajpet. It is a town in the Kodagu region situated in Karnataka. She did her schooling from Coorg Public School. After that, she went for her pre-college course in Mysore Institute of trade and expressions. She did the Psychology certification for four years. Then she completed her Journalism and English Literature from Ramaiah School of Arts and Commerce. Along with this, she was also trying her career in modeling where she got few promotions also.

Her career in Modeling

Rashmika began her career in modeling in the year 2012. In the very year, she won the Clean and Clear Fresh Face of India. After that she was made the brand ambassador of Clean and Clear. In 2013 she was crowned as the title of Lamode Bangalore’s top model. From the year 2013- 2014, her photos were reaching out to different producers, and then finally in 2014, she got the role of the lead actress in the movie Kirik Party which was released in 2016.

Her career in Films

Her debut film was Kirik Party which was released in 2016. The movie got a lot of positive reviews from the critics as well as from the audience and became the most profitable film The film collected 50 crores just by spending 4 crores in its cost. Her character of Saanvi got a lot of praises and as a result she was the prime focus of Karnataka for almost 150 days.

Her debut in the Telugu film industry has begun with the movie Chalo. The film did so well that some theatres ran it for 100 days.

Her films include-

Kirik Party in 2016

Anjani Putra in 2017

Chamak in 2017

Chalo in 2018

Geetha Govindham in 2018

Devadas in 2018

Yajamana in 2018

Dear Comrade in 2019

Sarileru Neekevvaru in 2020

Her upcoming films include-

Bheeshma

Pogaru

AA 20

Sultan

Awards

Till now she has won many awards for her acting which includes-

South Indian International Movie Awards

Luv Lavike Readers Choice Awards

Filmibeat Awards

Zee Cine Awards

Sri Kala Sudha Telugu Awards

JFW Awards

Filmfare Awards South

Behindwoods Gold Medal Awards

Marriage

Rashmika Mandanna fell in love with her co-star from Kirit Party, named Rakshit Shetty. They both engaged on 3rd July 2017 but in 2018 they got separated due to compatibility issues.