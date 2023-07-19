Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the most incredible American reality shows since season 1, released on 3rd May 2016 on the Bravo platform. Also, the series has maintained the same successful ratio for all seven seasons. The last season of Below Deck Mediterranean was released on 11th July 2022t, and after that, the audiences eagerly awaited season 8. Still, as of now, the makers have yet to share any news about the happening of season 8. Thus, we must wait a few more months to know whether there is a Below Deck Mediterranean season 8.

Also, by seeing viewers’ excitement here, we have shared all the details about the forthcoming season of the series, including the IMDb rating, release date, storyline, and much more.

So, firstly let us know what the IMDb rating of the Below Deck Mediterranean reality show, which is 7.6 out of 10, is. And now, let’s move toward the plot of the entire series.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 Release Date:

Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the most famous American Reality shows; season 1 was released in 2016, and to date, the show has successfully released all seven seasons.

And, now, some of the super fans and followers of this show always started questioning the upcoming season; in response to this, the makers shared that at the present moment, they have not thought of making season 8 because still, the production work of its season 7 is ongoing.

And, if season 8 will be there, then too, it will not be released till mid-2024; because we all know, with the fact that any show needs much time and planning to produce next season. So, till that, have patience, and watch the Below Deck Mediterranean season 7s remaining episodes until the last news about the happening of season 8 is declared.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Storyline Overview:

Below Deck Mediterranean is a Business Reality show based in America. The series has almost the same show features, with similar storylines. Now, if we talk about season 7 of the show, which has a few staff members, two head chefs, and two main cooks, and was all set in a yacht. And, this time is all about those who are loved to spend a luxurious life.

All the other clients and customers belong to the same class level, so their choices and preferences are very similar. So, in season 7, we see that the contestants find lots of challenges as it is difficult for them to serve the similar choices of their customers; but they have to do this, as they all were the higher payer for them.

So, seeing this ending of season 7, the audiences are more excited to know about season 8, whose happening is not sure.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 Expected Storyline:

As discussed above, after season 7 of the series, it is hard to share any news about the happening of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, so it is difficult for us to predict the upcoming season’s storyline.

But, by seeing the end of the series, we can assume that season 8 will also have a similar plot, just like its previous season. But it is all an assumption and not an exact plotline for the Below Deck Mediterranean season 8.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 Cast Members:

We all know that Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the American Reality shows; thus, introducing new characters is always possible. And we have also seen that the makers have already made many changes to the list of characters from season 2 till now.

Based on that, predicting who will be there in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 is difficult. Here we are sharing with you the list of cast members of its previous seasons, expecting that fans might get to see some of the old faces in the not confirmed season 8.

Sandra “Sandy” Yawn – Captain

David White – Chef

Mzi “Zee” Dempers – Deckhand

Jason Gaskell – Deckhand

Natalya “Nat” Scudder – 2nd Steward

Elena Dubaich – Stewardess

Kyle Viljoen – 2nd Steward

Courtney Veale – Deckhand, Lead Deckhand

Raygan Tyler – Bosun

Reid Jenkins – Deckhand

Natasha “Tasha” Webb – Chief Stewardess

Storm Smith – Lead Deckhand

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 List of Episodes:

Same like the cast members, it is also difficult to share the exact number of episodes because the series has shared all the time a different number of episodes; the previous season that is Below Deck Mediterranean season 7, has 20 episodes, and still, many are on their way to release.

Here we are sharing the list of season 7s episodes along with their main title so that it is easy for you to guess the plot for that particular episode.

Episode 01: “There’s No Place Like Home”

Episode 02: “I’ve Got a Sea-cret”

Episode 03: “A Whole Yacht of Scandal”

Episode 04: “Skeletons in the Cabin”

Episode 05: “Break-ups and Shake-ups”

Episode 06: “Walkie of Shame”

Episode 07: “For Tooth’s Sake”

Episode 08: “Wine Im-pairing”

Episode 09: “Let Me Be Frank”

Episode 10: “Finding the Groove”

Episode 11: “The Bold and the Betrayal”

Episode 12: “We Just Don’t Clique”

Episode 13: “Charter of Destiny”

Episode 14: “In a Bind”

Episode 15: “Brace for Impact”

Episode 16: “Clash Landing”

Episode 17: “The Fall Guy”

Episode 18: “Stuck in the Griddle With You”

Episode 19: “Let’s Bring It Home”

Episode 20: “Reunion”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 Production Team:

Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the fan’s favorite American Reality Show that successfully released season 7 on 11th July 2022, and the last episode of season 7 was released on 22nd November 2022. The series has fantastic cast members, and every season brings so much uniqueness to the storyline.

Now, if we talk about those behind scene hard workers team, so that includes the executive produces brilliant groups like Nadine Rajabi, Mark Cronin, and Courtland Cox, the entire season took place in the United States, and they all are also associated with one of the superb production company that is 51 Minds Entertainment.

Along with all this information, it is also essential to know that the series has Bravo as its official releasing platform, from where you get to learn more about its upcoming season.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8?

As discussed above, the Below Deck Mediterranean series is an outstanding reality show with excellent and substantial fan followers who are still waiting to watch their favorite season again. As of now, the makers are yet to share the confirmed news about the happening of season 8.

So, until then, you guys can watch all the previous seasons of the Below Deck Mediterranean series on its official OTT Streaming platform, which is available on Bravo and the Peacock platform.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 Trailer:

Unfortunately, the makers of Below Deck Mediterranean have not shared any news related to season 8 of the series, so we cannot show you any videos for season 8.

But here we are, having a trailer for season 7 by seeing which you will excite to watch the entire season of the series.

Final Words:

Below Deck Mediterranean is a fantastic reality show with seven successful seasons. Every season of the show has created some unique space in the heart of their fans, and all the time, the producers try to bring something new and exciting for all of us.

And, now that season 7 of the series was already released, the fans are now eagerly waiting to know everything about Below Deck Mediterranean season 8; so in this article, we have shared all the relevant information about the forthcoming season, and we hope that you get all those things which you are looking for from this article.