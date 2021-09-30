Dexter Season 9 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

Adapted from Darkly Dreaming Dexter this is a popular crime drama that follows the story of a troubled serial killer Dexter Morgan. This psychological thriller started running in 2006 till 2013 and is produced by Showtime. The popular television network announced last year that the series will be returning for a final season.

The 96 episodes of the first eight seasons were broadcasted between 2006 and 2013 and became an instant hit with the audiences.

Release date

The new season is set to release this year on November 7, Sunday. This season will have ten episodes and 6 of them will be directed by Marcos Siega, the same director who worked in the first eight seasons.

The trailer

Showtime had released a 90-second trailer that made the audience pine for the final season. It gives a glimpse of what the audience can expect in the new season. When popular shows return after a long time, they aren’t as good as the original versions but that is not the case with Dexter, according to the trailer. Dexter: New Blood is expected to have new adventures and love affairs along with the usual bloodlust of Dexter.

Cast

Michael C Hall will be continuing to play the pivotal role of Dexter in the new season as well. Debra Morgan, Dexter’s sister, despite having died in the previous season, will be played by Jennifer Carpenter in the new season.

The audience can expect to see some new faces as well. The lead villain Kurt Cadwell will be played by the Shawshank Redemption fame Clancy Brown. The chief of police Angela of the Iron Lake-town will be played by Westworld fame Julia Jones and will have Johnny Seqyourah play the role of her daughter.

A new cop Teddy will be played by David Magidoff along with more new cast members such as Jack Alcott, Jamie Chung, Alano Miller, and more.