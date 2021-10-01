Pray Away: Is it Worth Watching or Not?

Pray Away is a docu-series, and deals with the people involved in conversion treatment. It follows the life of five evangelicals who break away from a group called Exodus International and claims that gay people can become straight through this conversion therapy.

Blum has won many awards and is known for his movies like Whiplash and Get Out. The movie first premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in June and was also screened at AFI docs before being released on Netflix.

Is it worth watching or not?

The movie got a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating and 6.4/10 on IMDb. Metacritic also gave it a score of 76%.

It explores the impact of transformative therapy on different people from various backgrounds such as a girl of 16, Julie Rodgers who underwent this treatment after coming out to her mother and John Paul, and many more. Jeffrey McCall also features in this movie who was able to find himself and the truth in his own way. The movie also features Randy Thomas, Yvette Candu as well.

This movie is a thriller documentary and if you enjoy such movies then you should certainly give this movie a shot. A series of the same name is also available on Netflix. It gives insight into the ex-gay movements and will educate you about homosexuality and how it is perceived in society.

Will there be a sequel?

The support this franchise has gathered is quite remarkable and Netflix might approve the renewable proposal. But there is no official announcement regarding the sequel of this movie. Still, if it will be made, it is likely the cast will remain the same.