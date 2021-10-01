Konosuba Season 3 Release date , cast and plot

Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba is a Japanese series by Natsume Akatsuki. It is the tale of a boy named Kazuma Sato who encounters an untimely demise. After his demise, he meets Aqua, a deity, and she gives him a shape in a similar galaxy that would give him the capacity to take up explorations and ward off demons.

Still, with these extraordinary capacities that he was conferred upon to utilize in the new World, he would dwell in, taking up Aqua to attend him.

There he understands her drawback, which is that her mind is absent sometimes. And now the only way for Aqua to go to immortality would be to overthrow the monster king.

So they organized a group of teams to battle the devil king, but soon Kazuma gives up on the debate and agrees to dwell on the path it is currently given to him, but that’s when he understands that every day in this being of his is a proposal to battle the devil king.

Release date

We can expect season 3 in 2022 with the extraordinary storyline with the production work going on. Sure to witness the release on the date they announced.

Everyone was thrilled to witness season 3.

Cast of Season

The cast of the previous season remains the same.

Arnie Pantoja

Kazuma Sato

Faye Mata to cast Aqua

Erica Mendez to cast Megumin

Christian Vee to cast Darkness.

conclusion

With their enthralling storyline and characters, this season is going to be the best out of all. So excited to see this episode with all the previous cast’s extraordinary performance.No doubt they deliver the best in this season too.

With the announced date and crew’s reliable performance we can expect the best season of Konosuba in the upcoming sequel. Fans are excited to witness this.