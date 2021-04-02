Prabhas bought Lamborghini for 6 crores

By
Ayushi44
-

It has been fulfilled by the superstar Prabhas. He and his wife have bought a car worth 6 crores. The fans were surprised after their fans saw the car. 

Prabhas (Prabhas) is the star of South cinema and has given himself a very special gift. Prabhas has also shared a glimpse of his self-gift on his social media pages. Among the gifts, we are talking about is the fact that Prabhas has actually bought a new car.

It is not such a car, however. They bought it a Lamborghini. In addition, a picture of this was also published on his social media handle.

The picture of Prabhas ‘s Lamborghini made his fans very happy. He chose to acquire the car as a result of his dream to own his own dream car.

There is also a fair chance that you will be surprised when you discover the price of Prabhas’s car. His new car is worth 6 crores which is quite steep and hard to buy.

Prabhas will be seen in both of these films

On these shared photos and videos, Prabhas can be seen looking at a dream car and then sitting in it and driving on it for a long distance. Having said all that, Prabhas will soon be seen in the film ‘Radhey-Shyam’. It was also announced that his look from this film would be revealed. Apart from this, he is also shooting for Adipurush and Salar.

