Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is an American television series. The series Raising Kanan includes crime and drama. The series Raising Kanan has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Raising Kanan has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan:

The series Raising Kanan is set in the 1990s. It follows the story of Kanan Stark. The character was first played by Curtis – 50 Cent – Jackson.

Sascha Penn created the series, Raising Kanan. The series Raising Kanan was executively produced by Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, Sasha Penn, 50 Cent, Courtney A. Kemp, Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, and Lovie Simone.

Anita Gibson, Dorothy Canton, Frank L. Fleming, David Prace, and Tim Christenson produced the series, Raising Kanan. The series Raising Kanan was made under End of Episode, Inc., G-Unit Film and Television Inc., Atmosphere Television, CBS Studios, and Lionsgate Television. Let’s see the cast of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Cast:

Find the cast of the series Raising Kanan below.

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas London Brown as Marvin Thomas Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark AnnaLynne McCord as Toni Deep Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard Quincy Brown as Crown Camacho John Clay III as Worrell Lebrodrick Benson as Cj Antonio Ortiz as Shawn – Famous – Figueroa Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham Joey Badass as Unique Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 6.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 6 Release Date:

The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 6 will be released on 29th August 2021. The series Raising Kanan includes a total of nine episodes titled Back in the Day, Reaping and Sowing, Stick and Move, Don’t Sleep, Choose Your Battles, Level Up, Stay in Your Lane, The Cost of Business, and Loyal To The End.

The sixth episode of the series Raising Kanan will arrive on Starz. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan below. It was released by Starz on 11th June 2021.

